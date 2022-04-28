Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/28 04:03:19 pm EDT
142.11 USD   +0.45%
05:51pJacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/27RBC Initiates Jacobs Engineering Group at Outperform With $173 Price Target, Sees 'Attractive Valuation Upside'
MT
04/22CELEBRATING EARTH DAY 2022 : Launching our new Climate Action Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/28/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.23 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2022.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media:
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035
marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com 

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-declares-quarterly-dividend-301535928.html

SOURCE Jacobs


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
05:51pJacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/27RBC Initiates Jacobs Engineering Group at Outperform With $173 Price Target, Sees 'Attr..
MT
04/22CELEBRATING EARTH DAY 2022 : Launching our new Climate Action Plan
PU
04/21Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
04/19Jacobs Again Recognized for Environmental and Climate Change Leadership
PR
04/19Q&A : Talking with National Lead for Storm Surge Barriers & Gates, Michael Gebman
PU
04/14Jacobs Engineering Group Designing Water Reclamation Plant for Singapore's National Wat..
MT
04/14Jacobs Selected to Design Changi NEWater Factory 3
PR
04/14Jacobs Select to Design Changi NEWater Factory 3
CI
04/14JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
More recommendations