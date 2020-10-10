Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    J

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jacobs Engineering : Bid Manager Recognized for Mentoring Next Generation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Zeb Farooq, a Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International bid manager, has been appointed MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to young people in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honors List.

Zeb's parents emigrated from Pakistan in the 1960s and he grew up in the Longsight area of inner-city Manchester. Holding two master's degrees in mathematics from the University of Manchester, and having spent six years as a thermal hydraulics engineer and project manager, he is now based at Birchwood Park in Warrington, U.K.

In a voluntary capacity for the past 15 years, Zeb has played a prominent role in his community. Most recently, he's served as a member of the Prince's Trust North West Regional Leadership Group organizing their Mosaic Mentoring Programme, which inspires young people from deprived communities to realize their talents and potential.

As part of these efforts, he's assisted with World of Work visits to Jacobs' nuclear laboratories at Birchwood Park for children from Archbishop Blanch C of E High School in Liverpool and Kingsway School in Manchester. During these visits, students took part in engineering problem-solving tasks, tried out virtual reality headsets and learned how to scan metal to ensure it was free from impurities - all aimed at improving students' self-confidence and employability by linking them with positive and relatable role models.

The success of his efforts to raise the aspirations of young girls led to Zeb being named Man Award Winner in 2019 by the WISE Campaign, which promotes gender balance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

'There is a lack of accessible role models for children in areas of high deprivation, so mentoring is vital in raising their aspirations,' reflects Zeb.

'In particular, young Muslim girls can face a double disadvantage when entering the world of work because of their gender and ethnicity, with those who are also from poorer families facing a triple disadvantage. The best way to overcome this is by teaching young girls to stand up for themselves and not to allow negative stereotypes to hold them back.

'It was my background and my Islamic faith which made me want to help other young people who face the challenges that I faced when growing up. I hope this honor will encourage others to join in the work of the Prince's Trust,' he continues.

'As an organization we have significantly benefitted through Zeb's efforts,' Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International Senior Vice President Clive White shares. 'We have strengthened our relationship with local charities and schools and our long-term strategy on justice and equality. He is an inspirational individual who makes a real difference in the lives of young people, contributing significantly towards making society more inclusive and cohesive.'

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 21:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
05:25pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Bid Manager Recognized for Mentoring Next Generation
PU
10/08JACOBS : Wins Two 2020 Innovation Leader Impact Awards
PR
10/07JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial OwnershipFERNANDEZ MANUE..
PU
10/07JACOBS ENGINEERING : Initial Statement of Beneficial OwnershipFERNANDEZ MANUEL J
PU
10/06JACOBS : Wins Place on Affinity Water's River Restoration Framework
PR
10/05JACOBS ENGINEERING : Awarded Sustainability Engineering Services Contract by LA ..
AQ
10/02WEFTEC 2020 : Showcasing Jacobs Digital Solutions and Project Distinction
PU
10/01JACOBS : Awarded Sustainability Engineering Services Contract by LA Metro
PR
10/01JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/30JACOBS : Selected by United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority to Support Nuclear F..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 486 M - -
Net income 2020 516 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 12 932 M 12 932 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 104,40 $
Last Close Price 99,32 $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Information & Digital Officer
Linda Fayne Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP10.56%12 932
VINCI SA-24.10%49 903
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.25%31 970
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.08%18 590
FERROVIAL, S.A.-22.14%18 227
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.07%17 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group