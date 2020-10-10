Jacobs Engineering : Bid Manager Recognized for Mentoring Next Generation

Zeb Farooq, a Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International bid manager, has been appointed MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to young people in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honors List.

Zeb's parents emigrated from Pakistan in the 1960s and he grew up in the Longsight area of inner-city Manchester. Holding two master's degrees in mathematics from the University of Manchester, and having spent six years as a thermal hydraulics engineer and project manager, he is now based at Birchwood Park in Warrington, U.K.

In a voluntary capacity for the past 15 years, Zeb has played a prominent role in his community. Most recently, he's served as a member of the Prince's Trust North West Regional Leadership Group organizing their Mosaic Mentoring Programme, which inspires young people from deprived communities to realize their talents and potential.

As part of these efforts, he's assisted with World of Work visits to Jacobs' nuclear laboratories at Birchwood Park for children from Archbishop Blanch C of E High School in Liverpool and Kingsway School in Manchester. During these visits, students took part in engineering problem-solving tasks, tried out virtual reality headsets and learned how to scan metal to ensure it was free from impurities - all aimed at improving students' self-confidence and employability by linking them with positive and relatable role models.

The success of his efforts to raise the aspirations of young girls led to Zeb being named Man Award Winner in 2019 by the WISE Campaign, which promotes gender balance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

'There is a lack of accessible role models for children in areas of high deprivation, so mentoring is vital in raising their aspirations,' reflects Zeb.

'In particular, young Muslim girls can face a double disadvantage when entering the world of work because of their gender and ethnicity, with those who are also from poorer families facing a triple disadvantage. The best way to overcome this is by teaching young girls to stand up for themselves and not to allow negative stereotypes to hold them back.

'It was my background and my Islamic faith which made me want to help other young people who face the challenges that I faced when growing up. I hope this honor will encourage others to join in the work of the Prince's Trust,' he continues.

'As an organization we have significantly benefitted through Zeb's efforts,' Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International Senior Vice President Clive White shares. 'We have strengthened our relationship with local charities and schools and our long-term strategy on justice and equality. He is an inspirational individual who makes a real difference in the lives of young people, contributing significantly towards making society more inclusive and cohesive.'