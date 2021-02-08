Jacobs Engineering : Chosen for Radioactive Waste Project in Belgium

A consortium including Jacobs was selected by NIRAS/ONDRAF, the Belgian agency for radioactive waste management, for a new framework contract covering new treatment and storage facilities.

The consortium, led by Sweco Belgium and including Orano Projets and Arteum Architects, will be responsible for feasibility studies, all design phases, project and construction supervision and support on several major projects for new waste storage buildings and a water treatment plant at NIRAS/ONDRAF sites in Dessel and Mol, Belgium. The framework is estimated by NIRAS/ONDRAF to be worth $38 million (€31.7 million) to the consortium.

Surface storage of radioactive waste

Sweco and Arteum Architects are already carrying out multidisciplinary design, site monitoring and site supervision for NIRAS/ONDRAF relating to surface storage of category A radioactive waste in Dessel.

Jacobs brings extensive decommissioning and waste management experience from major nuclear sites in the U.S.A, France and the U.K., where it is the engineering design partner for Sellafield Ltd.

With more than 60 years of experience across the complete nuclear asset lifecycle, we support hundreds of nuclear programs worldwide. We're always looking for dynamic and engaged people to join our team. Bring your passion, your ingenuity and your vision. Let's see the impact we can create, together.