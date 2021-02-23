Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    J

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jacobs Engineering : Our Early Careers Conferences and Graduation Ceremony Go Virtual for a Lively Experience

02/23/2021 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In these uncertain times how do you keep employees engaged and motivated? In our new normal, working solely from home and in a virtual capacity is a struggle for most but perhaps there is one group who find it particularly challenging.

With the current travel and safety restrictions impacting on our annual Apprentice and Graduate Development conferences - a key highlight in our annual program - we felt it was important to provide our early careersprofessionals with an alternative experience.

Over 500 Jacobs Graduates and Apprentices from the UK, Ireland, Europe and the Middle East join a series of virtual conferences providing them with a great opportunity to network with peers and leaders from across our business.

The aim of the virtual 'Early Careers Conference' is to integrate our future talent into Jacobs' culture, providing each early career professional with a learning opportunity around creative and exciting challenges that promote critical thinking, support networking and help them to build effective relationships. We wanted to give them exposure to the business transformation and how-to future proof their careers by learning new essential skills. The agenda is based around core team activities which are a combination of experiential learning with instructors from the youth charity YMCAand business workshops delivered by our leadership team here at Jacobs.

Jacobs Digital Delivery Graduate Ross Warne said: 'The week made me think differently, break from norms and constantly hone my self-reflection and learning skills with a great team. Most of all I enjoyed learning from our inspiring leaders about how Jacobs is leading the digital transformation with solutions like Pavy.'

'It was an incredible learning experience to hear about inspiring and powerful stories throughout the event,' said Jananie Gnanan, Jacobs Graduate Civil Engineer. 'Thank you to the team for all the efforts to make this Jacobs Early Careers Conference such as success despite the pandemic.'

Graduate Transport Planner Emma Scott agreed: 'It's been great getting to know other like-minded graduates from around the U.K. and Europe, as well as getting to network with a diverse group of people from across Jacobs.'

'I had an amazing week attending the virtual conference. It's incredible what technology can do for you if used effectively,' added Jacobs Transport Engineer, Sajjad Khan. 'The conference was thoroughly engaging; we learned a lot from our senior leadership team and the YMCA mentors.'

Earlier this month, we also celebrated the achievements of 177 Jacobs apprentices and graduates (UK & Ireland) who recently completed their programs. Marking this significant career milestone for our young visionaries, thinkers and doers, a virtual awards ceremony was hosted by Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe & Digital Strategies Donald Morrison and Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International Senior Vice President Clive White.

Jenna Houghton, who did an electronic control and instrumentation apprenticeship, is now helping to design for a new, mission-critical waste treatment plant for the Sellafield nuclear site while doing a degree course one day per week.

She said: 'I'm not academically inclined and I don't think I would have got this far in my education without the support I received during my apprenticeship. The biggest advantage of continuing my education while working is the chance to get a degree without all the student debt. I am absolutely loving it and I am hoping to get a chartership once I have finished my degree.'

Jacobs' structured approach to Continuous Professional Development, through key competencies and technical focus, has ensured our apprentices and graduates build a breadth of knowledge and experience to deliver the demands of our business, our clients and our projects.

The Graduate Development Program supports a wide range of graduate roles from Civils and Mechanical, through to Environmental Scientists and Stakeholder Engagement to name a few. Our apprenticeships range from Civil Engineering, Nuclear Scientists to Construction Management and Business Administration.

Early years careers continue to be a key part of our growth strategy - enabling us to grow our own talent. In the U.K., for example, we have 800+ graduates, interns and apprentices currently training with us.

Learn more about our early careers hereat Jacobs, where you can be you.

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
01:32pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Our Early Careers Conferences and Graduation Ceremony Go Vi..
PU
02/19CELEBRATING ENGINEERS WEEK 2021 : Jacobs Teammates Challenging Today, Reinventin..
PU
02/19JACOBS ENGINEERING : Talking with Katie Rotherham, Engineering Degree Apprentice..
PU
02/17JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial OwnershipDAVIDSON ROBERT..
PU
02/16JACOBS ENGINEERING : Awareness and Vigilance Help Prevent Cyber-Tampering at Wat..
PU
02/12JACOBS ENGINEERING : Enough. Is. Enough.
PU
02/12JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Ownership
PU
02/12JACOBS ENGINEERING : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
02/11JACOBS ENGINEERING : Susan Moisio Named Global Director of Jacobs' Water Market
PU
02/10JACOBS ENGINEERING : Talking with Ariane Brotto, Principal Carbon & Energy Consu..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 999 M - -
Net income 2021 815 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 15 057 M 15 057 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 126,43 $
Last Close Price 115,75 $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Michael R. Tyler Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP6.23%15 057
VINCI SA5.14%58 709
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.60%32 461
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.79%28 139
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.92%20 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.29%18 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ