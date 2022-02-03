Jacobs Engineering : Recognizing #OurJacobs Teammates Challenging Today and Reinventing Tomorrow

Across our company, across our offices, across the world, we're continually challenging today to reinvent tomorrow.

Challenging today is our response to the increasing complexity our world is experiencing. It calls on us to join forces, putting our knowledge and imagination together to reinvent the way we solve problems and shape the next generation of innovative solutions. Reinventing tomorrow is our promise and an invitation to raise the bar in everything we do. From the brilliant solutions we create with our clients, to the open and inclusive culture we create for our people. From the positive difference we make in our communities, to the added value we deliver to our shareholders.

In this article we're celebrating teammates who are constantly challenging today, reinventing tomorrow and living our values.

We do things right.

We always act with integrity - taking responsibility for our work, caring for our people and staying focused on safety and sustainability. We make investments in our clients, people and communities, so we can grow together.

Jacobs' very own Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou, and President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bob Pragada, have been recognized in the 2022 Edition of the Dallas 500. The Dallas 500 recognizes the most influential business leaders in North Texas. This was Steve's second consecutive year being included in the list while Bob was recognized in Dallas 500's first ever COO edition.

In Michigan, Maintenance Professional Andrew Waldron has been named 2021 Maintenance Professional of the Yearby the Michigan Water Environment Association (MWEA). Andrewworks at the Traverse City Wastewater Treatment Plant, where he has been committed to maintenance excellence and the continued improvement of plant operations for the past five years. The annual award recognizes an individual who displays remarkable dedication to an employer and the MWEA, excels professionally and publicly promotes the water environment profession.

Our Global Vice President of Health, Safety and EnvironmentPaul Hendry was named in HSE People's list of Top Health & Safety Influencers 2021and became the most nominated Health & Safety Influencer in history.He has also been nominated by Safety & Health Practitioner alongside celebrities and politicians as the Most Influential Individual 2021 for creating sound health and safety cultures within the organization and industry.

In Dubai, Principal Water Engineer, Sandeep Kinge was appointed as Toastmasters International's Area Director. He was appointed as Area 37 Director based on voluntary work with Toastmasters International from last eight years and is now leading 4 clubs within Division J of District 105.

Project Manager Jeff DeBolt was awarded the F-25 Joint Service Program Civilian Member of the Year Award. Jeff was chosen as the Civilian Member of the Year from a pool including government civilians and contractors from several companies due to his dedication and exceptional performance during 2021. The award noted that his calm demeanor, credibility and knowledge has navigated the team successfully through many base and infrastructure related issues in a fashion that many other people could not have achieved. His personal dedication to ensure that the facility remains safe, secure and supported is second to none. His contributions have directly contributed to the unit's ability to support F-35 Lightning II operations and exercises for both the U.K. and Australia.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Critical Mission Solutions Dawne Hickton won a

, marking her

was also appointed on the Professional Services Council Executive Committee . The members of this committee are committed to building a far and competitive contracting marketplace. third consecutive year receiving the most prestigious and respected award in all of government contracting (GovCon). Alongside this was award, Dawne

Wash 100 Award for 2022

Mechanical Engineer Budi Arifin was awarded the Dharma Karya Muda Awardby the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Republic of Indonesia, for his contributions in the establishment of National Competency Standards (SNI) that will help accelerate the development of geothermal resources in Indonesia. Through Budi's work, the development of geothermal resources will be conducted more effectively and safely, whilst being more productive and less impactful on the environment.

Environmental Project Manager, Emily Gulick, CEP-IT was awarded the 2021 Emerging Environmental Professional Award by the ABCEP. Emily was recognized for her extraordinary achievement, leadership and spirit in advancement of the environmental profession.

Vice President of Operational Centers of Excellence, Joe M. Olivarez Jr, was named to Security Magazine's list of the 2021 Most Influential People in Security. Joe was one of 10 people to be included in this prestigious list. He was recognized for his leadership in Jacobs' integrated global security strategy.

Many of our teammates in the Jacobs Space Operations Group at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) were recognized by the Center during a Virtual Honor Awards Ceremonyearlier this year.The Crawler Transport 2 Crack Repair team and Logistics Analysis team were both awarded Silver Group Achievement Awards- Team, the former for excellent contribution to the evaluation, analysis and eventual repairs, of the Crawler Transporter-2 cracks found, and the latter for working tirelessly and successfully supplying the required materials and equipment to keep on-site critical operations safe and on schedule in the COVID-19 environment.Vice President and General Manager at KSC Lorna Kennawas also recognized with aCorporate Safety Achievement Award from the United Safety Council.

We aim higher.

We do not settle - always looking beyond to raise the bar and deliver with excellence. We are committed to our clients by bringing innovative solutions that lead to profitable growth and shared success.

Teena Chander was shortlisted for a Future Faces award as Apprentice of the Year . A Technology Solutions Apprentice, Teena was also a finalist in the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Young Professional Awards. This shortlist recognizes talent under 35 years of age in the Greater Birmingham, U.K. area. Teena was one of six awarded in the category.

In India, Director of Projects and Risk, Mital Shah, was awarded the Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (FICE) award. ICE Fellowship is the highest level of membership and recognizes engineers who have made a significant contribution to society. Mital was recognized for his significant contribution to the profession and society of civil engineers. Through his various professional roles as a business leader and for holding an influential role on projects of national and international significance.

Fiona Holter , Huachuca Training and Support Contract's (HTASC) Staff Historian for the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE), was recognized for her outstanding support to USAICoE's recent 50th Anniversary Celebration. Fiona created a book and video about the history at Fort Huachuca over the last 50 years. Vice President and General Manager at KSC Lorna Kenna was recently selected as ENR's 2021 Top 25 Newsmakers managing the groundwork at the Kennedy Space Center for the next mission to the moon. Matt Tabor , an engineer in our Birmingham, Alabama office, was named the Alabama Water Environment Association (AWEA) Emerging Leader for 2021. Matt was chosen as the Emerging Leader for his contributions to the AWEA and to the water/wastewater industry. . As one of the just three women on this list, Lorna was recognized for her success in

Heriot-Watt University, Dubai Campus recently awarded an honorary fellowship to Sustainability & Climate Action Global Technology Lead for the Middle East Harry Sealy, FIEMA CEnv.

Kristina Berlin and Isabel La Mora Chavez (Expert Counter Intelligence [CI] Instructor) volunteered to assist the Counterintelligence Investigations (CII) Module Chief in revising CII course material, including rewriting and updating teaching tools, student resources and interview and report rubrics. David Stejskal was voted in as the incoming director for 2022 to 2025 for the Alabama-Mississippi (AL-MS) Section of Alabama Water Works Association (AWWA) . David was chosen as director due to his almost 20 years of service to the AL-MS AWWA Section including serving as the previous Chair in 2014 and being named the George Warren Fuller Awardee for lifetime service to the Section in 2019.

Our Head of Profession for Physics, Waste and Environment, Heather Beaumont, has been chosen to receive the 2021 Phillips Award by the Institute of Physics (IOP). This honor recognizes her work as chair of the IOP Nuclear Industry Group, which has grown significantly under her leadership.

In the U.K.,Associate Director Anna Sutherland-Bamber was elected to the National Infrastructure Planning Association (NIPA) Council. The members of this council are leaders in the planning of U.K. infrastructure. Anna is currently seconded to the Lower Thames Crossingprogram as the Development Consent Order (DCO) and Planning Manager.

Jennifer Shaffer , HTASC's graphic designer, was recognized for her unparalleled contributions to a Commanding General directive and project that was later shared with the most senior leaders of the Intelligence Enterprise and the U.S. Congress.

Director, Predictive Analytics David Morgareidge was awarded The Griffiths Medal 2021by The Operational Research Society. The Griffiths Medal is awarded by the Operational Research Society for the best paper published in Health Systems during the preceding two years.

We challenge the accepted.

We know that to create a better future, we must ask the difficult questions. We always stay curious and are not afraid to try new things.

SVP of Strategic Development, Communication and Digital Convergence Bruce Crawford was recognized in the Top 25 DOD Execs to Watch in 2021by WashingtonExec. Bruce was recognized for driving growth and emerging markets in Critical Missions Solutions.

Federal Digital Delivery Group Lead Brian Myershas been awarded the BIM hero Token of Appreciation by ARCDOX. The award, presented at the BIM Coordinator Summit 2021, recognizes individuals for their contributions to architecture, engineering and construction.

Stormwater Utility Manager Cory Rayburn at our project in Johns Creek, Georgia, was recently appointedPresident of the Southeast Stormwater Association (SESWA)for the coming year. As President, Cory will develop an implementation plan that supports the focus areas determined by the association's recent five-year strategic action plan. The position will also create an opportunity to share some of the creative ways of managing water quality issues from around the Southeast with our clients in Florida, Georgia and more. The SESWA assists stormwater professionals in the Southeast as they seek solutions to surface water quality and stormwater management challenges.

Rosie Wordsworth , graduate process engineer in nuclear decommissioning in the U.K, entered The Spark! Contest , an innovation competition for young people in the Franco-British energy sector that invites entrants to challenge the sector by sharing new and creative ideas. Her entry - a business plan for a hydrogen consultancy - made it into the final. The idea was focused on kick-starting the green hydrogen economy on a local scale. William Gober, Charles Hughes, Jessica Lange, Angel Mata, Therese Mullikin, Chelsea Reyes and Kevin Teufer received a Certificate of Appreciation at the Kennedy Space Center Virtual Honor Awards Ceremony . The certificate was awarded for this group's work on the Sensor Data Acquisition Subsystem operations and Ground Instrumentation team. Rebecca Dowell was also recognized at the awards with a Silver Achievement Medal for an Individual. This award recognized her contributions to the Exploration Ground Systems Program.

Another of our teams in the Jacobs Space Operations Group at Kennedy Space Center was awarded a Silver Group Achievement Award - Team. TheMars 2020 Breathing Air Purge Gas Support Team received the award for outstanding teamwork and dedication in providing a unique solution for supplying a critical purge gas for the Mars 2020 spacecraft. Congratulations to Steven Crosby, Angelica Figueroa Febles, Jeffrey Hale, Andrew Masker, Jacob Mounts, William Ostgard, Fred Parisi, Kurt Plants, Jill Stirling, David Walker and David Waters.

We live inclusion.

We put people at the heart of our business. We have an unparalleled focus on inclusion with a diverse team of visionaries, thinkers and doers. We embrace all perspectives, collaborating to make a positive impact.

Yung-Yu Lau was recognized as Future Faces Champion 2021 & Future Face of Industry Winner . Yung won the Future Faces Champions award for going above and beyond, supporting others during the pandemic as a growing leader in the industry and community. In addition to his role supporting innovation in the water industry, Yung is Birmingham U.K. lead for Jacobs Careers and OneWorld Employee Networks, helping employees explore, navigate and inspire their careers and embrace our multicultural society.

Engineering Rail Technician Daisy Carter and Rail Civils Associate Engineer Bhavin Bakhda were both recognized atthe 2021 Women in Rail Awards. Daisy was awarded the Female Apprentice of the Year Award and Bhavin the Inspirational Man of the Year Award. The Women in Rail Awards honor those in the rail industry that continue to create a more inclusive workplace during the pandemic.

Jacobs' Bluebeam Network of Excellence (NoE) team is making a positive difference for those with color vision deficiency- and the team was honored for its efforts with Bluebeam's new Impact Award, announced recently at XCON Anywhere, Bluebeam's first entirely virtual conference. Many of Jacobs' employees use Bluebeam software, where profiles are designed around colors, to navigate different stages of the approval process during project execution. After discovering that some of our employees were struggling to see the colorsused in the review approvals, our team came up with a way to use profile customizations that included written notes, in addition to color, making the software more accessible and inclusive for everyone. But their efforts didn't stop there. The Jacobs team shared the profile customizations with Bluebeam, and inspired by our success, the company released a guidance document to its global users so they, too, could benefit from the customization. Jacobs Global Collaboration Coordinator for Project Collaboration Technology Gaurav Katyalaccepted the awardon behalf of Jacobs.

Jaynelle Pemberton, Johnny Jackson Jr., Kyrra Hana Mosley, Dr. Yonis Ahmed, Jerome Gilberry, Michael Hollis, Nick Walker, and Mel Watson were the Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) STEM 2022 award winners. These individuals were recognized for their innovation and contributions to science, engineering, technology and math. Here at Jacobs, we've chosen to expand the typical "STEM' language to incorporate arts and a broader and more inclusive range of interests and topics by using "STEAM." This also provides a greater opportunity for our employees to see themselves in STEAM. Learn more about #STEAMatJacobs on jacobs.com

In England, Project Manager Krzysztof Sieledczyk was highly commended at theEnvironment Agency'sWomen in Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) awards. He was specifically awarded for his contribution to promoting gender diversity in the flood and coastal risk management industry.

Back to Kennedy Space Center, where Paul Espy, Project Manager for Construction/Facility Management, and Angel Munoz, Construction Management Engineer, were recognized with a Group Achievement Award for their work supporting a diverse, multi-organizational team that successfully advanced Artemis II readiness under a very aggressive schedule to find a design solution to the flowrate clip seen in testing for Artemis I.

