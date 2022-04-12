Jacobs Engineering : Shaping the future of water at Singapore International Water Week

Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2022 will see the Sands Expo & Convention Centre buzzing with an expected 15,000 attendees and over 350 exhibitors showcasing the latest cutting-edge solutions and technologies. We welcome the return to in-person networking as Jacobs' leaders participate in the Water Leaders Summit, thematic workshops, and water convention technical sessions.

Here are some of the highlights of our participation this year:

Tour our booth

Visit our booth for a tour of our water innovation journey and learn more about our approach to

OneWater

Resource Circularity

Digital

Climate Adaptation & Resilience

And don't miss an immersive virtual reality tour of the world's largest ceramic membrane bioreactor (MBR) system under construction, the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (WRP). A first in Singapore, the Tuas WRP will be integrated with the National Environment Agency's Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF), collectively known as the "Tuas Nexus." Tuas Nexus is a first-in-the-world green-field development, which integrates two complex facilities to reap synergies of the water-energy-waste nexus, resulting in improved efficiencies.

Water Leaders Summit

Adapting to Climate Impacts: Strengthening Water Security against Dry Weather Events

Tuesday April 19, 2 p.m. SGT

Jacobs Vice President & Global Water Director, Susan Moisio, will kick off the Water Leaders Summit as she moderates the high-level plenary session 'Adapting to Climate Impacts: Strengthening Water Security against Dry Weather Events'.

This invite-only session will convene global leaders to discuss climate impacts caused by droughts and dry weather spells, and the adaptive measures taken to strengthen water security and reliability to safeguard human lives, well-being, and socio-economic development in urban communities.

As an advocate for the OneWater approach, Susan will play in integral role in shaping the discussion and the future of water.



Global Water Megatrends: Preparing the Water Sector for 2030 and Beyond

Tuesday April 19, 4 p.m. SGT

Jacobs Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Patrick Hill will be one of five global leaders sharing their perspectives in this session on global water megatrendsand what stakeholders can do to capitalize on opportunities and tackle the emerging challenges. Patrick leads Jacobs' People & Places Solutions business of around 35,000 professionals across the globe.

Some key mega trends that Patrick will focus include:

Improving resilience and operational excellence of water and wastewater systems through digitalization and data analytics

With many countries facing the problem of aging assets, improving the resilience and operational excellence of water and wastewater systems through digitalization and data analytics is now an imperative.

Journeying toward net zero

The carbon footprint of the water sector is under the spotlight and measures focused on reducing carbon are expected to pick up speed. We need to find synergies in the process to be successful in our journey towards net zero.

Accelerating adaptation and mitigation measures against climate change

Heavy rainfall causing severe floods, prolonged dry weather leading to forest fires and rising sea levels breeching coastal infrastructure: these events are all increasing in occurrence. Governments around the world are expected to accelerate adaptation and mitigation measures to build greater resilience of critical infrastructure against these scenarios before the next catastrophe strikes.

Thematic and Business Forums

One Water: Shifting Paradigms in Critical Resource Synergies

Wednesday April 20, 9.30 a.m. SGT

Jacobs and Singapore's national water agency, Public Utilities Board (PUB), are bringing together key leaders from Manila Water, VCS Denmark and Palantir Technologies Inc for this brainstorming hybrid workshop.

The session is moderated by Jacobs' Subbu Kanakasabapathy, and will include panelists Tim Constantine, Jacobs' Global Technology Leader, Wastewater, and John Rickermann, Jacobs' Managing Director, Technical Services Group | Operations Management & Facilities Services. The discussion will explore how decarbonization, digitalization, and smart operations are enablers and imperatives in managing the water cycle in a sustainable and resilient manner - especially as we face the challenges of accelerated urbanization all over the world in the 21st century and beyond.

Holistic Coastal Protection Solutions in a Data-driven World

Wednesday April 20, 11.30 a.m.

Jacobs' Global Director for Water Resources Solutions, Adam Hosking, will be joining this forum to discuss the strategies and solutions that will prepare coastal defenses for the increased flood risks arising from sea level rise. Adam will examine how data and analytics tools can develop adaptation measures for our coastlines.

Water Convention Technical Sessions & Posters

Water and Energy Circularity - Promoting Water Resiliency and Energy Recovery through Used Water Treatment Plant at KC Valley, Bengaluru

Monday April 18, 3.45 p.m. SGT

Presenting virtually at the Water Convention Technical Session is Jacobs Senior Project Manager and Client Account Manager (Water), Gaurav Bhatt.

Gaurav will take us through a case study of the KC Valley Used Water Treatment Plant, discussing water circularity, greenhouse gas reduction in water services and how we're creating water resiliency by converting cities from being a "water sink" to a "water source."

Imagine taking a waste product in drought stressed countries and using it to help farmers and industry harness the water and recover energy! This not only supports the rural economy but reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Water/Energy Nexus: Exploring Opportunities to Link Water Projects to Energy Independence and Sector Decarbonization

Monday April 18, 3.45 p.m. SGT

Jacobs' Global Technology Leader for Wastewater Energy Optimization and Sector Decarbonization, Emma Shen, will be exploring the opportunities to link water projects to energy independence and sector decarbonization.

Wastewater has been increasingly recognized as a valued source of renewable resources over the past two decades. As more countries, cities and companies set their long-term climate goals, the water/energy nexus approach will play a significant role in combating the climate emergency.

A Practitioner's Perspective on the Design of Large Membrane Bioreactor Facilities

Tuesday April 19, 11 a.m. SGT

All the way from Canada, Jacobs' Global Technology Leader, Tim Constantine, will be providing his unique perspective on Membrane Bioreactors (MBR).

Having been intimately involved in the design and startup of some of the largest membrane bioreactors in the world, Tim will discuss the evolution that has taken place since the first full scale plant was commissioned in 1999 and the special considerations needed when designing for the future. Today there are more than 8,000 MBR plants, the largest of which is 800 million liters per day.

Overflows, Tunnelling and Climate Change

Tuesday April 19, 2 p.m. SGT

Jacobs' Global Director for Water Resources Solutions, Adam Hosking, will be presenting during this session which discusses deep tunnel sewer initiatives and the role that they can play in managing the impacts of climate change. Adam will be joined by speakers representing Singapore PUB and the Thames Tideway Tunnel Project in the UK, for which Jacobs has served as the program manager since 2008.

Next Generation of Intelligent Plant: Digital Twin Development Implementation, and Results for the Changi WRP, Singapore

Wednesday April 20, 2 p.m. SGT

Jacobs' Wastewater Technology Senior Fellow, Bruce Johnson, will be deep diving into the world of digital twin development and implementation.

What if digital twins hold the potential to fundamentally change the way water resource recovery facilities are run? Bruce discusses using an innovative approach and the results from one of the first hybrid digital twins in the world for PUB's Changi Water Reclamation Facility.

Imagine an auto-calibrated model that can predict the likelihood of future events at the wastewater facility up to five days in advance!

Also during SIWW, Jacobs will sponsor a workshop and new member inauguration for the Leading Utilities of the World(LUOW). Jacobs serves as the foundation partner for LUOW, a network of the world's most forward-thinking water and wastewater utilities. LUOW brings together the CEOs of water utilities that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in several aspects of utility management and have an ambition to continue to drive performance and benchmark with others. Each year, the network inducts new members to the organization for their outstanding achievement. As the foundation partner, Jacobs enriches the network by bringing a private sector solutions perspective to the dialogue and helping support network activities, including helping make LUOW events possible at conferences globally.

For anyone who is unable to attend in person, the good news is that all sessions organized during SIWW2022 will be available for on-demand viewing via SIWW+ between April 17 and May 31, 2022.

