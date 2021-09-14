Jacobs Engineering : Success for Jacobs at Women in Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Awards

Jacobs has been awarded the first organizational Women inFlood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) Award, in recognition of our leadership in inclusion and diversity in the workplace and across the industry.

Women in FCERMis an initiative led by the U.K. Environment Agency that aims to improve gender equality in the flood risk management sector. Jacobs has supported the group since its inception in 2018 with representation on the Women in FCERM Strategic Steering Committee, which identifies strategic opportunities to increase our gender equality message.

'This award exemplifies Jacobs' TogetherBeyond culture of inclusion and diversity,' says Jacobs Environment Agency Client Account Manager Natalie McIldowie. 'The commitment is visible from the top of the company right through to my personal experience of working in our Water and Environment business in the U.K. As a female leader in FCERM, I feel I'm making a positive impact to help others feel motivated and purposeful at work.'

TogetherBeyond℠ is our approach to living inclusion every day and enabling diversity and equality globally. It's not just about numbers, statistics or quotas - it's about every one of our people and the collective strength we take from their unique perspectives, ambitions and dreams.

In giving the award to Jacobs, the judges specifically praised our proactive interventions, our commitment to driving gender diversity and our effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across our global teams we're committed to ensuring fair, inclusive and transparent processes to support promotion and career development, reduce gender and ethnicity pay gaps and continue to develop a diverse, innovative leadership team.

We continue to implement best practices like inclusive job descriptions, flexible and agile working options, mentoring, gender-neutral job interview panels and parental leave, support and counseling, with these processes resulting in more diverse leadership teams. In the U.K., our most recent round of promotions impacted 10.8% of female employees, versus 9.9% of males. We've also increased representation of women in all pay quartiles, recognizing that it's upper and upper-middle pay quartiles where sustained change is needed to reduce the gender pay gap.

We're proud to be a partner of Women in FCERM and look forward to continuing to work with them to drive gender equality in this exciting industry.

