  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jacobs Engineering : Success for Jacobs at Women in Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Awards

09/14/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Jacobs has been awarded the first organizational Women inFlood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management (FCERM) Award, in recognition of our leadership in inclusion and diversity in the workplace and across the industry.

Women in FCERMis an initiative led by the U.K. Environment Agency that aims to improve gender equality in the flood risk management sector. Jacobs has supported the group since its inception in 2018 with representation on the Women in FCERM Strategic Steering Committee, which identifies strategic opportunities to increase our gender equality message.

'This award exemplifies Jacobs' TogetherBeyond culture of inclusion and diversity,' says Jacobs Environment Agency Client Account Manager Natalie McIldowie. 'The commitment is visible from the top of the company right through to my personal experience of working in our Water and Environment business in the U.K. As a female leader in FCERM, I feel I'm making a positive impact to help others feel motivated and purposeful at work.'

TogetherBeyond℠ is our approach to living inclusion every day and enabling diversity and equality globally. It's not just about numbers, statistics or quotas - it's about every one of our people and the collective strength we take from their unique perspectives, ambitions and dreams.

In giving the award to Jacobs, the judges specifically praised our proactive interventions, our commitment to driving gender diversity and our effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across our global teams we're committed to ensuring fair, inclusive and transparent processes to support promotion and career development, reduce gender and ethnicity pay gaps and continue to develop a diverse, innovative leadership team.

We continue to implement best practices like inclusive job descriptions, flexible and agile working options, mentoring, gender-neutral job interview panels and parental leave, support and counseling, with these processes resulting in more diverse leadership teams. In the U.K., our most recent round of promotions impacted 10.8% of female employees, versus 9.9% of males. We've also increased representation of women in all pay quartiles, recognizing that it's upper and upper-middle pay quartiles where sustained change is needed to reduce the gender pay gap.

We're proud to be a partner of Women in FCERM and look forward to continuing to work with them to drive gender equality in this exciting industry.

What drives you drives us as we work to build a better world - together. At Jacobs, every day is an opportunity to make the world better, more connected, more sustainable.

We're always looking for dynamic and engaged people to join our team. Bring your passion, your ingenuity and your vision. Let's see the impact we can create, together.

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 298 M - -
Net income 2021 609 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 17 534 M 17 534 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 134,55 $
Average target price 154,31 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Michael R. Tyler Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.23.49%17 534
VINCI9.35%59 657
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.44%34 240
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED29.83%31 912
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED24.48%22 858
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.22%21 304