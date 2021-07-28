Jacobs Engineering : ' Superstars Recognized for Their Contributions Around the Globe

We do things right. We challenge the accepted. We aim higher. We live inclusion.

In this article we share a snapshot of their successes and shine a light on some of their incredible achievements.

Mike Marino has been awarded the Frank Kirk Meritorious Service Award by the American Public Works Association (APWA) - Tennessee Chapter. Th is award acknowledges the important role that APWA members in private enterprise and academic institutions play in providing public works facilities and services. It's based on the quality, efficiency or cost-effectiveness of services provided by public agencies. In the U.K., Helen Reeves was awarded the Coke Medal Helen is an internationally leading and renowned engineering geologist, specializing in geohazard characterization, assessment and communication, and has contributed to over 30 peer review publications, policy review documents and industry commissioned reports. Our CFO and President Kevin Berryman was named one of WashingtonExec's CFO Award Finalists. Speaking to WashingtonExec about Jacobs' areas of focus going forward, Kevin said: ' Jacobs has always had a culture of doing things right, but we rebranded our company and crystallized how we want to drive our business aligned with ESG principles. Now, we are a company that is well positioned to help change the world, providing solutions to our clients that help them be more energy efficient, carbon neutral and environmentally friendly.' by the Geological Society of London, an award that recognizes geoscientists for their contributions to geoscience as well as activities resulting in benefits to the community.

In Northeast Georgia, Suzi Elliott, Potable Water Treatment Operator at the Bear Creek Water Treatment Plant, has been awarded the 2021 District 2 Top Operator Award from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals. The prestigious award recognizes the top operator in each geographic region who has been a moving force in the operations of their facility and encouraged continuous improvement to increase operations. The award celebrates Suzi's commitment to high-quality service to the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority and the residents served by the Authority.

Fleur Ryan, Nichol Ferges, Risa Dyson and Sylvia Dean were recognized at the Women of Color STEM Conference with a Special Recognition Award, Technology Rising Stars Award and two AERO Technology All-star Outstanding Achievement Awards, respectively. The conference recognizes outstanding women in the STEM fields.

The Phil Karr Award is bestowed upon an individual for recognition of exceptional achievements in the conduct of Georgia Water Wise Council activities and a significant contribution to water conservation in Georgia. The recipient this year is our teammate Brian Skeens, who was given the award in recognition of his leadership for the Georgia Water Wise Council including serving as President, Vice President and Treasurer.

Lynette Baker , Global Director of Resource Planning for our Operations Management and Facilities Services team, has been named in Engineering Georgia's list of Top 100 Influential Women , an honor she has received more than once. Lynette is celebrated for the instrumental role she has played in improving the quality of life in Georgia. The list recognizes women who exemplify the collaborative process necessary to create the built environment. Alice Duley has been awarded the British Geotechnical Association's Cooling Prize Alice impressed the judges with her presentation on a practical geo-dynamic assessment of high-speed rail earthworks on the HS2 project . Dawne Hickton , EVP and COO of Critical Mission Solutions, won the Wash100 award for the second consecutive year. The award acknowledges accomplishments of the elite federal and government leaders who innovate and grow across the sector as the most influential leaders in the industry. Dawne was selected for her experience in expanding Jacobs' cybersecurity business and driving significant growth through contract awards. In Dallas, TX, our own Kori McKenzie was chosen to take part in the National Society of Professional Engineers Emerging Leaders program for 2020 - an intensive seven-month virtual training program that targets early-career professionals through a reality-based curriculum that focuses on the core skills necessary to think strategically, build effective teams, deliver exceptional service for their most valued clients, and lead successfully. Kori believes she has a responsibility to develop her skills and become an exemplary leader for the next generation of leaders. Matt Martin , Program Manager in our Critical Mission Solutions team, was chosen for induction into the Military Intelligence (MI) Hall of Fame for 2021. The Hall of Fame comprises fewer than 300 MI professionals and honors soldiers and civilians whose exceptional performances have made special contributions to the MI profession. Matt was recognized for his 25 years of service to the MI Corps. , which recognizes outstanding geotechnical professionals in the early stages of their career.

In Australia, our Technical Director for Sustainability - Strategic Consulting Emma Dade has recently been appointed to an expert panel for a joint Industry Best Practice project with Australia's peak body for roads, Roads Australia and Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia. The project will focus on identifying and promoting best practice in the environmentally sustainable development and operation of transport infrastructure. Expert Panel members will act in a peer review capacity, reviewing key project deliverables and providing feedback and guidance as required.

Chris Walker , Global Technical Lead - Integrated Urban Sustainability was recently selected as a member of the Green Building Council Australia (GBCA)'s Sustainable Precincts Expert Reference Panel. The Panel is made up of GBCA members who have experience and expertise on the delivery of large-scale sustainability solutions. The Panel is responsible for delivering the GBCA's Climate Positive Roadmap for Precincts, which will be followed by the updated Green Star Communities rating tool.

Eleven employees under the Jacobs Space Operations Group at Kennedy Space Center have been recognized by NASA with Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Trailblazer Awards. The SFA Trailblazer Award recognizes employees who are in the early stages of their career. Awardees must demonstrate a strong work ethic and creative, innovative thinking in support of human spaceflight. Congratulations to David Vaughn, Adam Carver, Beverley Case, Christine Marquette, John Maruskanic, Devin McMahon, Brant Meredith, Elliott Payne, Ashley Scharfenberg, Cody Scholer and Dean Wedgerif.

In Florida, Ricky Ly has been awarded this year's Orange County Asian Committee's Distinguished Asian American Award for 2021. Presenting the award, Orange County Commissioner for District 1 Nicole Wilson said: 'proudly serving the central Florida community for the past 15 years... [Ricky Ly has] worked hard to educate fellow water professionals, community leaders and the public about critical water resource challenges we're facing at this time.'

Our team in the U.K. developed an exciting work program last year for students to engage with virtually when in-person work experience wasn't possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At STEM Learning UK's STEM Inspiration Awards, Jacobs' Head of Data Science, Jason Andrews and Structural Technician, Bobby Dias, were highly commended in the category, 'Outstanding Contribution to Widening Participation, Diversity and Inclusion in STEM' for designing Jacobs' U.K. virtual work experience program.

Our Chair & CEO Steve Demetriou was named one of WashingtonExec's CEO Award Finalists. In an interview with WashingtonExec, Steve shared what he's most proud of in his career: 'There are many proud moments that come to mind, but the portfolio transformation at Jacobs - shifting from a low margin, cyclical engineering and construction company to a technology enabled solutions provider - is at the very top of the list.'

In Canada, Regional Solutions and Technology Lead for Construction Management Shawn Gray has been recognized as one of Canada's Top-40-under-40 in construction. The list highlights the country's top performers in the industry who are finding new ways of working, embracing new technologies and driving the industry forward, while maintaining strong connections to the communities they work in.

Having been involved with the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) for over 20 years, Rosana Correa has been named International Vice President 2022. The ITE Executive Committee will consist entirely of women for the first time in the organization's history in 2022. On her appointment, Rosana said 'I'm looking forward to serving our members and helping ITE to expand its reach to a diverse group of transportation professionals so that they too can be a part of this great ITE Community'.

Four Jacobs Space Operations Group employees at Kennedy Space Center were honored with Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Management Awards during NASA's virtual Management Awards Ceremony. The SFA Management Award is intended for recognition of mid-level managers who consistently demonstrate loyalty, empowerment, accountability, diversity, excellence, respect, sharing, honesty, integrity and are proactive. Congratulations to Michael Chappell, Ira Erteschik, Tiffany Osbourne and Dave Taurasi.

Gerard Orozco has been recognized as 2020-2021 Corps Champion by the LA Conservation Corps. Gerard supports the Corps' job training programs, providing young people in need of work paid opportunities to take part in community conservation efforts. Gerard commented, 'This organization pays homage to preserving our natural resources and teaches our youth the importance of the environment. Their focus on green growth and green jobs for young people is a critical component of shaping the future.'

VP of Government Relations Kate Kronmiller has been selected as one of the Top 30 Space Execs to Watch in 2021 by WashingtonExec. The list comprises directors, managers, leaders and C-suite leaders that are helping advance the U.S. space mission through their work in industry and government.Kate believes that industry-leading companies like Jacobs should be setting the example, leading advocacy efforts, and setting up the future to build a better tomorrow.

Our COO and President Bob Pragada has been named WashingtonExec's COO of the Year for Public Companies. In an interview, Bob shared with WashingtonExecwhat his focus is going forward: 'My focus is to continue to foster a culture that exemplifies our values and enables our people to bring their whole selves to Jacobs, starting with my leadership team and ending with every new hire.'

Katie Born , Sustainability Lead on England's Environment Agency's Next Generation Supplier Arrangements frameworks, has won the Inspirational Person award at the Environment Agency's Flood and Coast Excellence Awards . Katie was recognized for her passion for her work, focus on promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion through people networks and mentoring, as well as her relentless push towards sustainability and net zero carbon, turning research into operational practice.

Senior Radiological Consultant Sarah Hunak has been awarded the prestigious Founders' Medal by the Society for Radiological Protection (SRP), a prize awarded to an individual who makes a significant contribution to radiological protection. Sarah is a passionate advocate of promoting careers in science to young people, having given school talks about radioactivity, volunteered on the SRP stand at Big Bang Fair events and created a videoto explain the concept of radioactive half-life using candy.

