Jacobs Engineering : A Sneak Peek into Singapore International Water Week

Collectively, Singapore International Water Week (SIWW2021) will feature close to 100 keynotes, thematic webinars, water convention technical sessions and a virtual expo featuring the latest cutting-edge solutions and technologies. While we'll miss networking in person with the global water industry, the virtual environment will provide an online exhibition and networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and exchange.

Here's a sneak peek at highlights from our participation below:

Fostering Innovation and Collaboration: Overcoming Challenges for Water Sustainability, June 21, 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. SGT

Jacobs' Chair and CEO Steve Demetriouwill be participating as a keynote speaker in a high-level plenary session alongside other water leaders in governments, utilities, academia and industry across the globe. A centerpiece to kick-off SIWW2021, this session will also identify challenges and discover opportunities for stakeholders to leverage to achieve water security and sustainability. Steve will talk about our OneWater approach to water sustainability and how Jacobs is working collaboratively with our water clients to adopt new innovations and technologies to meet water challenges of today and tomorrow. Find out more about SIWW Spotlight sessions here.

Innovation to Practice (I2P) Series: Delivering Vibrant and Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities, June 29, 2021, 5:45 -6:45 p.m. SGT

Global Director for Water Resources and Resilience Adam Hosking will moderate a panel on Delivering Vibrant and Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities to explore the varied drivers and approaches being adopted across our clients' coastal programs. From centuries old infrastructure to new development; programmatic approaches to site-specific solutions; and hard protection to nature-based solutions; the discussion will cover the spectrum of coastal resilience and offer insights to deliver vibrant coastal areas in the face of sea-level rise. Jacobs

This interactive session will kick off with case study presentations by our clients from Thames Estuary Asset Management 2100(TEAM2100) program in the U.K. as well as The Red Sea Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will be co-presented by Jacobs Global Technology Lead Coastal Infrastructure Dr. Sean O' Neil. Don't miss out on other I2P sessions, check out the full program here.

Singapore Water Exchange (SgWX) Water Utilities Series: Uncovering Water Opportunities in Bangladesh, June 30, 2021, 2:00-3:30 p.m. SGT

Jointly organized by Singapore's National Water Agency, Public Utilities Board (PUB) and Singapore Water Association (SWA), Jacobs Director of Water and Digital Asia Vinod Singhwill be moderating a discussion on the water challenges in Bangladesh and some of the opportunities to help tackle these through infrastructure improvement and technology deployment.

Celebrating Women in Engineering, June 23, 2021 2:00-3:00 p.m. SGT

In celebration of International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) 2021, you will hear from outstanding female leaders across the global water industry including Jacobs Vice President & Global Water Director Susan Moisioabout their early beginnings in engineering, challenges and highlights of their career journey and how they are contributing to a more sustainable water future across the world today. This session will be moderated by Jacobs Vice President People and Places Solutions Growth and Sales Asia Don McCarthy.

Water Convention technical sessions

The Water Convention serves as a platform for water professionals and practitioners to share knowledge, experiences and engage in discussions through presentations showcasing sustainable technological solutions, case studies and applied processes and management strategies to solve global water challenges. Join our thought leaders, engineers and technologists on the technical presentations below:

Owner and operator benefits of the digital delivery of infrastructure , Colin Newbery

Maximizing AOB activity - the key to optimized performance in shortcut nitrogen demonstration trial , Aprilia Vellacott

The implementation of a whole plant digital twin simulation for Changi Water Reclamation Plant , Bruce Johnson

A 'Risk Index' approach to catchment-scale microbial modelling , Lydia Cetin

Real-time data analytics of advanced metering infrastructure and IoT- based sensors to quantify and reduce non-revenue water , Brian Skeens

An integrated approach to coastal climate resilience , Adam Hosking

And... don't forget to say hello!

Please take the opportunity to drop in a message on the live chat at the virtual event. You will see a green icon on the Exhibitor List when we're online!

Download a full program overview hereand to register or find out more about SIWW2021, visit siww.com.sg.