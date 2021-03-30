Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.    J

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jacobs Engineering : Jetty Rebuild for Royal Navy Earns Sustainability Accolade from UK Ministry of Defence

03/30/2021 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jacobs has received the UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) highest sustainability accolade for its work on the rebuild of home berths for the Royal Navy's new aircraft carriers.

Alongside the Royal Navy, Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and VolkerStevin, Jacobswon the Sustainable Construction category of the 2020 Sanctuary Awardsfor the project to reconstruct the Princess Royal and Victory Jettiesfor HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

The annual Sanctuary Awards recognize outstanding conservation and sustainability efforts across the MOD estate.

Before work began, the Jacobs team carried out a study to determine whether the jetties, which were an assortment of numerous legacy jetty modifications and extensions, needed a complete rebuild or a local rebuild plus repair and maintenance. We recommended the latter, more sustainable approach after finding that parts of the jetties, although between 40 and 100 years old, were in good condition.

Other sustainable features of the design included the use of pre-cast units, which reduced the number of heavy goods vehicles deliveries; cathodic protection, which cuts down on below-deck maintenance; and telemetry systems for remote monitoring of the navigational aids.

Jacobs provided design and project management services to DIO and also led design services and design/ construction liaison for the principal contractor for both the Princess Royal and Victory Jetties, VolkerStevin.

Jacobs Vice President Defence & Security Justin Goldberg said: 'We are helping to tackle some of the U.K.'s most complex challenges to make the future better - supporting projects with outcomes that safeguard the environment and improve our security and resiliency. Restoring these legacy facilities to handle the U.K.'s new, and largest ever, aircraft carriers presented some unique challenges to overcome. The success of the project is a testament to our collaborative working relationships and drive to integrate sustainable solutions with environmental purpose and successful delivery outcomes.'

HMS Queen Elizabeth at Glen Mallan, Scotland. Image copyright: Royal Navy. On behalf of DIO, Jacobs also worked alongside contractor VolkerStevin to deliver vital infrastructure upgradesto the Northern Ammunition Jetty in Glen Mallan in Scotland. This work enabled HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy's flagship, to berth in Glen Mallan for the first timeas part of preparations for her first operational deployment.

The upgrades included new navigational aids to ensure safe passage through the confined waterway in Loch Long, two new modular fender spacer units that move with the tide to prevent the aircraft carrier flight deck from coming into contact with the jetty and new dolphin mooring points for secure berthing of vessels.

Main image: Crown Copyright/Ministry of Defence.

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
11:48aJACOBS ENGINEERING  : Jetty Rebuild for Royal Navy Earns Sustainability Accolade..
PU
07:46aJACOBS ENGINEERING  : St. Paul Selects Jacobs as Design-Build Firm in Water Trea..
PR
03/29JACOBS ENGINEERING  : and NASA Map Critical Flight Trajectories, Lay Pathway for..
PU
03/25JACOBS ENGINEERING  : How Scotland's Emerging Engineer 2020 Had His Career Turbo..
PU
03/25JACOBS ENGINEERING  : Awarded US Air Force Architecture, Engineering Contract; S..
MT
03/25JACOBS  : Wins Global Architecture and Engineering Contract with U.S. Air Force
PR
03/24JACOBS  : Appointed as West Yorkshire Mass Transit Design Development Partner
PR
03/22JACOBS ENGINEERING  : BofA Space Summit
PU
03/22JACOBS ENGINEERING  : World Water Day 2021 – Valuing Water Today, and Ever..
PU
03/18JACOBS ENGINEERING  : ' Military Reservists Help in the Fight Against COVID-19
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 084 M - -
Net income 2021 836 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 015 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 16 569 M 16 569 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 128,43 $
Last Close Price 127,37 $
Spread / Highest target 5,99%
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Michael R. Tyler Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.16.90%16 569
VINCI8.01%58 421
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%32 958
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.54%26 958
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.54%20 274
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.08%19 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ