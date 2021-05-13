Jacobs Engineering : Leaders Named on INvolve's Annual EMpower Role Model Lists

This just in! Jacobs' leaders Lisa Levy, Tendayi Munyebvu and Clive White are named on INvolve's 2021 EMpower ethnic minority role model lists which recognize and celebrate business leaders and future leaders who are breaking down barriers at work and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent. The annual lists aim to represent the wide range of impactful and innovative work being done for inclusion across different countries, organizations and sectors, and celebrate the diverse range of inspiring individuals who have made it their personal mission to make a difference.

Involve Founder & CEO Suki Sandhu OBE says, 'I'm thrilled to be celebrating another incredible group of Ethnic Minority and Advocate Role Models who are championing inclusion and inspiring the next generation of talent. Discrimination and barriers to success are still prevalent for ethnic minority groups and role models are essential to change perceptions and show everyone that you can be successful in business while also being your authentic self at work.'

JacobsCritical Mission Solutions International Directorand Operations Lead Dr Tendayi Munyebvu is named to the EMpower 2021 Top 100 Executives Role Model List.While JacobsPeople & Places Solutions Europe Head of Marketing and Communications Lisa Levy and Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International Senior Vice President Clive White are both recognized on the EMpower 2021 Top 50 Advocates Role Model List.

Meet Tendayi

Of the eight Jacobs Employee Networks, Tendayi is a member of six. He is the Chair for the Europe, Middle East & Africa region of Harambee, Jacobs' Employee Network which advocates an inclusive culture and actively supports the recruitment, retention and advancement of Black talent - positively impacting the Black employee experience. He is also the outgoing Europe Region Lead of the Jacobs Careers Network. Tendayi led the EMEA Council in spearheading our global Action Plan for Advancing Justice & Equality, published in August 2020, which focuses on the inclusion and development of our Black employee talent. Since the Council's foundation less than a year ago it has established a senior leaders sponsorship and mentorship program for black talent; invited over 50 of the EMEA talent force to participate in the McKinsey Black Leadership Academy; supported the U.K. & Ireland region to publish its Ethnicity Pay Gapdata for the first time in 2021; and advocated for the launch of an internal project to gather reliable ethnicity data to enable progress monitoring on recruitment, representation and the advancement of Black and minority talent in the region.

'We recognize this is a journey and we still have a long way to go, but I'm excited about the path we're on at Jacobsand can see that our actions are starting to have an impact,' enthuses Tendayi. 'More and more, we're seeing TogetherBeyondSM, our approach to living inclusion every day, help unlock the potential of our employees and contribute to the diversity of thought that we need to help solve some of the world's biggest challenges.'

Meet Lisa

Lisa knows that as a Jacobs business leader her words and actions act as a lever for cultural change and is currently serving as Executive Sponsor of Harambee. Lisa has mentored Harambee ambassadors to help them grow the network's membership and has promoted the group's work, objectives and successes through multiple internal communication channels across Europe. She has supported the team in designing and delivering engagement events and in amplifying the group's voice with senior leadership, as well as using her professional network to find advocates and external speakers that can support Harambee's activities.

'We all have the responsibility to unite to create an inclusive society and I proud to work with Harambee and to be part of an inspiring culture focused on providing a workplace where everyone is welcome,' says Lisa.

Meet Clive

Throughout his career, Clive has actively promoted inclusion and diversity, encouraging colleagues to proactively participate and drive forward work in this area. When Clive joined Jacobs a year ago he became an Executive Sponsor of the Harambee employee network in Europe. He has helped to raise the profile of the network; supported the production and implementation of a regional action plan to promote equity for current and future Black employees; mentors Black employee talent; and actively participates in network events. Clive is also currently the Chair of the Jacobs' European TogetherBeyond Council, which addresses and promotes all aspects of inclusion and diversity across the company.

'I am humbled and honored to be named an EMpower role model, which for me recognizes the work we are doing together to promote equity for current and future Black employees - driving and achieving real change, creating a tomorrow we can all be proud of,' shares Clive.

'Taking a blended approach can encourage greater representation of ethnic minorities in the business community. From developing the ethnic minority employee offering; celebrating genuinely positive ethnic minority employee experiences at all levels of the business; to developing clear, visible, intentional and unambiguous inclusion and diversity (I&D) strategies that a business is held to account on.

'There is no one-size-fits-all approach to overcoming I&D challenges, but demonstrating commitment to the I&D agenda, and embedding it at the heart of your organizational culture is a powerful start.'

INvolve is a global network and consultancy championing diversity and inclusion in business. Through the delivery of events, programs, thought leadership and advisory solutions, INvolve helps firms drive cultural change and create inclusive workplaces where any individual can succeed.