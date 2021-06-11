Jacobs Engineering : Managing Cyber Risk to your Infrastructure

There is little doubt that infrastructure projects are seen as a way out of the current economic situation by many governments worldwide, with huge investment planned in new tunnels, railways, utilities and other infrastructure. But will this building frenzy create yet more opportunities for cyber crime to disrupt our way of life?

Will the rush to smarter, digitally enabled solutions simply make life easier for cyber-criminals? In the latest issue of Infrastructure Intelligence, Jacobs People & Places Solutions Europe Director of Cybersecurity Nigel Stanleyassesses the risks and how to manage them on your infrastructure project.

Read the full article here.

As Director of Cybersecurity in People & Places Solutions, Nigel Stanleyworks across Jacobs providing innovative cybersecurity solutions for complex projects in transportation, utilities, energy and the built environment. With 30 years' experience in cybersecurity, 17 published papers and books, and 300 conference presentations, Nigel is as enthusiastic today as he was when he first started reverse engineering secure software all those years ago.