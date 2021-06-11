Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Jacobs Engineering : Managing Cyber Risk to your Infrastructure

06/11/2021 | 04:10am EDT
There is little doubt that infrastructure projects are seen as a way out of the current economic situation by many governments worldwide, with huge investment planned in new tunnels, railways, utilities and other infrastructure. But will this building frenzy create yet more opportunities for cyber crime to disrupt our way of life?

Will the rush to smarter, digitally enabled solutions simply make life easier for cyber-criminals? In the latest issue of Infrastructure Intelligence, Jacobs People & Places Solutions Europe Director of Cybersecurity Nigel Stanleyassesses the risks and how to manage them on your infrastructure project.

Read the full article here.

As Director of Cybersecurity in People & Places Solutions, Nigel Stanleyworks across Jacobs providing innovative cybersecurity solutions for complex projects in transportation, utilities, energy and the built environment. With 30 years' experience in cybersecurity, 17 published papers and books, and 300 conference presentations, Nigel is as enthusiastic today as he was when he first started reverse engineering secure software all those years ago.

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
