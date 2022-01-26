Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jacobs Increases Quarterly Dividend

01/26/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.23 per share of Jacobs common stock, an increase of 10% from its previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This dividend will be paid on March 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 25, 2022.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media:
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035
marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com 

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-increases-quarterly-dividend-301469158.html

SOURCE Jacobs


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
05:32pJacobs Lifts Quarterly Dividend 9.5% to $0.23 a Share, Payable March 25 to Shareholders..
MT
05:21pJacobs Increases Quarterly Dividend
PR
01/25Q&A : Talking with Daniel Render, Global Technology Lead - Sustainable Program Management
PU
01/21JACOBS ENGINEERING : Awarded Task Order by Air Force Lifecycle Management Center for Softw..
PU
01/20Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
01/19Jacobs Engineering Wins Project Management Contract from Johns Hopkins Medicine
MT
01/19Jacobs Awarded Project Management Contract with Johns Hopkins Medicine
PR
01/19Jacobs Awards Project Management Contract with Johns Hopkins Medicine
CI
01/18Jacobs Engineering Group Gets Commercial Space Campus Contract From Axiom Space
MT
01/18Jacobs Awarded Commercial Space Headquarters Campus Contract
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
More recommendations