Jacobs : Secures Place on Highways England's Technical Advisor Framework

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been awarded a place on Highways England's Technical Advisor (TA) Framework to assist in the development, design and construction of capital road projects in the Roads Investment Strategy (RIS) 2, the strategy for investment in and management of the strategic road network in England.

Highways England has appointed Jacobs to Lot 4 (South West and Midlands) of the Regional Delivery Partnership TA Framework. With investments totaling more than $1.27 billion (£1 billion) over the six-year framework, it is hoped that the road schemes in the framework will boost the economy and make the network safer and more reliable.

"Jacobs and Highways England have a long-established relationship and this award provides an excellent opportunity to continue assisting them in the Regional Delivery Partnership as Technical Advisor," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions U.K./Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager and Global Executive Sponsor of Digital Strategies Donald Morrison. "We believe we are well placed to support Highways England in achieving its Framework vision through our involvement at all stages of the project lifecycle."

As Technical Advisor, Jacobs will work closely with the Regional Delivery Integration Partner to help Highways England create an environment that will foster project success. Jacobs' scope under the framework includes the economic evaluation, route decision, technical assurance and supervision of capital road projects.

Highways England is the government organization charged with planning, improving, managing, operating and maintaining England's Strategic Road Network – over 4,300 miles of motorways and major A roads connecting the country and driving economic growth.

Around the world, Jacobs delivers major transportation projects as part of integrated infrastructure solutions that encompass transport planning and modelling, environmental solutions, intelligent mobility, connected vehicle and other emerging technology to full project life cycle transport infrastructure management. In the U.K., Jacobs supports Highways England's National Infrastructure and Regional Investment Programs and its Smart Motorways Program, as well as programs for Transport Scotland and the Welsh Government.

