Jacobs : Wins General Services Administration ASTRO Contract Awards

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has won seven awards on the General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract. The multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has no defined ceiling value but is anticipated to have a multi-billion-dollar budget over its potential 10-year ordering period.

Sponsored by the Department of Defense (DoD), the ASTRO program will be managed by GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM). The program focuses on providing the DoD innovative, future technology, products, solutions and capabilities across all domains as the Department operationalizes convergence. ASTRO's scope includes the full lifecycle of development, integration, operation and maintenance for manned, unmanned and optionally-manned systems, robotics, sensors, vehicles and platforms. The scope also covers the services that support those systems as well as the analysis and visualization of data they collect.

"These awards on GSA's highly anticipated ASTRO contract enable Jacobs to deliver full lifecycle digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies to ensure interoperability, resilience and assurance for the DoD and the joint forces," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and Growth & Sales Lieutenant General (retired) Bruce Crawford. "At Jacobs, we're harnessing our unique blend of mission experience, cyber and intelligence capabilities, and user-informed innovation to enable decision dominance among our defense and U.S. federal clients."

ASTRO is shaped around 10 functional domain areas, which are referred to as pools, each supported by unique primes and offerings. Jacobs was selected for all seven pools on which the company submitted proposals, including: data operations, mission operations, space, ground, development/systems integration, research and training.

The GSA ASTRO awards position Jacobs to continue to innovate and scale digital solutions and builds on Jacobs' longstanding commitment to supporting DoD's mission. Another recent win which solidifies Jacobs leadership in this space, includes a prime position on the Defense Intelligence Agency's Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) IDIQ contract in March 2021.

With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

