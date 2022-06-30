Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-06-30 pm EDT
127.13 USD   +2.23%
05:31pNASA Awards Contract With $1.8 Billion Potential Base Value to Jacobs Engineering Unit
DJ
09:13aPFAS : Navigating the New Drinking Water Health Advisories
PU
06/29Jacobs Engineering Chosen to Plan Norway Nuclear Decommissioning Program
MT
Summary 
Summary

NASA Awards Contract With $1.8 Billion Potential Base Value to Jacobs Engineering Unit

06/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT

06/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has awarded Jacobs Technology Inc. an engineering, technology and science contract with a potential base value of $1.8 billion.

The company, a unit of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., will provide engineering and scientific products, technical services and related services to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, as well as other NASA centers and government agencies, the agency said Thursday.

The contract begins Oct. 1 with a five-year base period, which will be followed by several option periods that may increase the potential value to $3.9 billion. Overall, the contract has a potential performance period of 10 years.

Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1730ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 070 M - -
Net income 2022 696 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 15 996 M 15 996 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 124,36 $
Average target price 160,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Joanne E. Caruso Executive VP, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.-10.68%15 996
VINCI-6.88%51 109
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.40%34 613
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.83%27 539
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.04%21 376
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-4.48%18 935