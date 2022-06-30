NASA Awards Contract With $1.8 Billion Potential Base Value to Jacobs Engineering Unit

By Kathryn Hardison

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has awarded Jacobs Technology Inc. an engineering, technology and science contract with a potential base value of $1.8 billion.

The company, a unit of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., will provide engineering and scientific products, technical services and related services to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, as well as other NASA centers and government agencies, the agency said Thursday.

The contract begins Oct. 1 with a five-year base period, which will be followed by several option periods that may increase the potential value to $3.9 billion. Overall, the contract has a potential performance period of 10 years.

