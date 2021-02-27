Q&A: Talking with Dr. Nasim Pour, Consultant - Energy Markets

Energy systems play a crucial role in shaping the world we live in.

Being able to evaluate the impacts of implementing clean energy solutions requires a combination of technical knowledge, understanding of policy and regulatory frameworks and market mechanisms which can be formulated into mathematical models and then interpreted in a way that assists our clients understanding of the economics of renewable and storage synergies.

In our 'future of energy' series, we're getting to know the next generation of leaders who are solving the world's most pressing challenges in sustainability and will shape the energy industry of tomorrow.

For this interview, we connected virtually with Jacobs' Consultant - Energy Markets Dr. Nasim Pour, totalk about how her work helps to assess and plan the transition towards a sustainable energy future. Read more in this Jacobs.com interview.

Tell us a bit about what you do at Jacobs.

I'm part of the Jacobs' Economics and Policy Advisory team. My role is to model the electricity markets for a variety of stakeholders such as government(s), distributors, and generators. I engage in cost-benefit analysis of energy market reforms. I also contribute to the feasibility analysis of development and integration of energy solutions such as energy storage systems, hydrogen production and energy from waste plants.

What sparked your interest in an energy/sustainability career?

After I finished my bachelor's degree in biomechanics, I moved to Sweden to do my Masters in the same discipline. In the first semester I attended a few public lectures held by the Department of Energy and Environment. The more I learned about the crucial role of energy systems in shaping almost all the aspects of the world we live in and how sustainability must be a unmissable part of its future planning, the more I become interested in pursuing an education and career in this field. I subsequently changed my major to sustainable energy systems and then I moved to Australia and completed my PhD in renewable energy systems. My current role in Jacobs is a perfect continuation of what I learnt in academia.

What's your favorite part of your role?

Being multi-disciplinary is the favorite part of my job. The projects we work on in my team employ technical knowledge of the energy systems, deep understanding of the energy policy and regulatory frameworks and market mechanisms, and are all translated into mathematical models and then interpreted to our clients in a systematic and comprehensive way.

I also enjoy having the opportunity to work on emerging energy solutions and engaging with different teams across Jacobs. It is always challenging and intriguing.

Your work as an economic strategic consultant helps to assess and plan the transition towards a sustainable future. Can you share how this transition shapes the world around us?

The status quo is being challenged by the sustainability criteria. In planning a sustainable transition, it is crucial to evaluate the short-term and long-term impacts of implementing the clean energy pathways on reliability, stability and affordability of the energy.

As we all know renewable energy will continue to play a pivotal role in this transition, but its intermittent nature calls for energy storage solutions such as pumped hydro and battery storage systems. Our team at Jacobs has a long and successful record in assisting clients in their understanding of the economics of renewable and storage synergies. I have had the chance to work on such projects since joining Jacobs.

At the moment there are so many discussions regarding the potential role of hydrogen in shaping the energy transition in Australian and globally. In some of the recent projects, I have been involved in feasibility studies for green hydrogen production plants, providing the clients with an optimisation plan to supply renewable energy to the hydrogen plant and operating it in a way to minimise its overall production cost.

You recently participated as a panelist in a webinar on negative emission technologies organized by Melbourne Energy Institute. Can you tell us a bit about that?

Meeting the world's climate change target of 2 degrees will require deep cuts in emissions, and most likely, removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Several negative emission technologies have been explored. The webinar was to explore opportunities emerging from the development of these new technologies, and also the challenges that need to be addressed before they can be deployed. It was a lively discussion which was well received by the audience.

What's something you learned in the last week?

Last week, probably the most important news was the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate accord. Hopefully this will give momentum to reach consensus on more concrete commitments by all the members in the next UN climate change conference in Glasgow 2021.

Proudest career moment?

My proudest moment was when my former manager Liisa Parisot called me and offered my current position. It was my first job outside academia, and the feeling of being selected and trusted to be part of a highly talented and experienced team filled me with joy and pride.

If you aren't in the office, what would we be most likely to find you doing?

Riding my bike along the parklands and riversides, or to the beach for a quick swim… hiking in summer and sliding down the slopes in winter.

People would be surprised to know…

When I was a kid, I used to enjoy wandering around my neighborhood when everyone was having their siesta. This habit often got me into trouble, especially one particular time when I got lost after wandering into the mountains during a family picnic and had to spend the rest of the day finding my way back. Another time I almost drowned in a swamp. Luckily it all ended well.

I still enjoy wandering in nature, often by myself but luckily, I haven't lost my way since then.

What do you enjoy most about being part of the Jacobs family?

I admire the enthusiasm for change and challenging the status quo and encouraging creativity in seeking holistic solutions. I enjoy working for a company with a strong culture of inclusion and growth. I also like how Jacobs' leaders are responsive towards the current social and political issues. I believe it has sparked interesting discussions across the business.

About Jacobs

What drives you drives us as we work to build a better world - together. At Jacobs, every day is an opportunity to make the world better, more connected, more sustainable. We're powered by approximately 55,000 people across the globe who deliver innovative scientific, technical, professional and program-management solutions for public and private clients around the world.

We're always looking for dynamic and engaged people to join our team. Bring your passion, your ingenuity and your vision. Let's see the impact we can create, together.