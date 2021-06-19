Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q&A: Talking with Jacobs Assistant Project Controller Kalpana Kumari

06/19/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector - powered by our Global Integrated Delivery (GID) services hubs combining knowledge, skillset and technical expertise of a robust talent of talent network worldwide. Our GID services enhances our ability to deliver maximum value, multi-office execution and innovative solutions to our international clients more efficiently across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

In honor of International Women in Engineering Day, we're connecting virtually with our team of engineering heroes around the world to showcase their careers and how each of them help Jacobs to live up to our promise of Challenging today. Reinventing tomorrow.

For this feature, we talked with Assistant Senior Project ControllerKalpana Kumari about career, engineers as heroes and going out of your comfort zone.

Tell us a bit about what you're working on these days.

Currently I am part of the Integrated Project Delivery Services team supporting Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) GID projects as Assistant Project Manager as well as a scheduler for one of our projects in the U.S.

What's your favorite part of your role?

My favorite part is two-fold:

  1. Working on different aspects of the project.
  2. Interaction with colleagues from different countries & cultural background and understanding their way of working.

We're publishing this article in honor of International Women in Engineering Day and this year's theme is Engineering Heroes. When you think of engineers or engineering as a hero, what does that mean to you?

Engineers are problem solvers and innovators. They understand, review and analyze the challenges and then provide solutions which may be innovative, sustainable and user friendly.

If you aren't working, what would we be most likely to find you doing?

Cooking and exploring new dishes.

Most interesting career moment?

Taking up the challenge to adapt in the new work environment during the pandemic, including participating and leading virtual meetings and delivering support for my projects.

What would you rate a 10 out of 10?

My dedication towards work.

Most proud career moment?

My most proud moment is my transition from being solely a project controller to leading a team and then being appointed as the first APM on our ANZ GID team.

What advice would you give to young professionals?

Be patient and wait for the right opportunity to come your way and when it comes don't let any inhibitions overpower you. Explore and go beyond your comfort zone.

People would be surprised to know that I….

am a Gold Medallist of my Civil Engineering match and also I love to sing.

What do you enjoy most about being part of the Jacobs family?

I love Jacobs' supporting culture and employee-friendly work environment.

Join #OurJacobs team

What drives you drives us as we work to build a better world - together. At Jacobs, every day is an opportunity to make the world better, more connected, more sustainable.

We're always looking for dynamic and engaged people to join our team. Bring your passion, your ingenuity and your vision. Let's see the impact we can create, together.

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 16:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
12:47pQ&A : Talking with Jacobs Assistant Project Controller Kalpana Kumari
PU
11:13aQ&A : Talking with Principal, Precinct Development & Planning, Dr. Kate McCauley
PU
10:27aQ&A : Talking with Jacobs' Aletha Lee
PU
06/16Q&A : Talking Blockchain with Jacobs Senior Manager Rob Perry
PU
06/15JACOBS ENGINEERING  : UBS Virtual Space Summit
PU
06/15JACOBS ENGINEERING  : How Will COVID-19 Change Healthcare Design?
PU
06/14JACOBS ENGINEERING  : A Sneak Peek into Singapore International Water Week
PU
06/14Q&A : Talking with Suzanne Lopes, Vice President, Market Director Cities & Place..
PU
06/11JACOBS ENGINEERING  : Managing Cyber Risk to your Infrastructure
PU
06/10JACOBS ENGINEERING  : Why Quality Must Be Our Priority
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 447 M - -
Net income 2021 644 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 16 886 M 16 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 155,07 $
Last Close Price 129,68 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Michael R. Tyler Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.19.02%16 886
VINCI SA15.70%63 871
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 410
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.60%27 947
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.22%21 778
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.57%18 682