Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/04 04:10:00 pm
138.26 USD   +1.86%
05:41pQ&A : Talking with Darpan Jethi
PU
05:37pQ&A : Talking with Jacobs Senior Project Manager, Sangeeta Gupta
PU
05:37pQ&A : Talking with Jacobs Urban Planner, Sasha Mahajan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q&A: Talking with Jacobs Senior Project Manager, Sangeeta Gupta

05/04/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The world needs innovators and problem solvers who turn challenges into greater opportunities and Senior Project Manager Sangeeta Gupta is one of ours, whose work help tackle India's complex challenges in water and smart cities. In this feature, we caught up with Sangeeta to talk about her first project at Jacobs, her passion to help transform cities and communities through sustainable development, effective urban strategies and digital innovation and why she loves #OurJacobs culture.

To start with, tell us about your background and role at Jacobs.

I am a Senior Project Manager based in Gurugram, India with over 17 years of experience in multidisciplinary infrastructure developments across Asia. I hold a postgraduate Degree in Environmental Science & Engineering. In my role, I enjoy the challenge to help transform cities and communities through sustainable development, effective urban strategies and digital innovation.

What sparked your interest in the field you're pursuing?

Back then, I was one of the few students who studied environmental engineering in my college. Since it was a new engineering discipline established in India at time, I was skeptical of the opportunities ahead but came to learn how fundamental its role is in protecting nature's ecosystem and quality of human life. Fast-forward to the beginning of my career, I was provided the opportunity to work on an incredible project - the planning and development of a 4,000-Megawatt Ultra-Mega Power Plant for the government of Mundra, Gujarat. Since then, I haven't looked back since! My role today offers the perfect platform for me to leverage, apply and build on the insight and experience I have gained from my past projects.

What are you most passionate about and what's the favorite part of your role?

Building and cultivating strong and lasting client relationships, as well as leading multidisciplinary teams to achieve successful integrated outcomes.

Tell us about your first project at Jacobs.

My first project at Jacobs involved a series of workshops and advisory sessions with teams in Mumbai and Singapore and over 100 government officials from the State of Maharashtra, India. It was a capacity-building program for sustainable water recycling and integrated water management funded by Singapore Corporation Enterprise and Temasek Foundation International. Later, the success of this program saw our team lead a large water resiliency program to help tackle water scarcity in India. This ongoing work has been running for the past four years and we're now underway to upgrade several industrialwastewater treatment plants to help diversify the state's water portfolio and bring resiliency to the system through non-potable water for industrial reuse.

Singapore-India capacity-building program for integrated water management in July 2016

What are some other challenges in India we're helping to tackle?

Currently, our team is working on the development of smart industrial nodes as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programthat aims to transform the quality of life and economic prosperity for more than one billion people in South India. When complete, the greenfield development will attract manufacturing companies with high-value products and excellent export potential and in turn, help fuel economic and socio-economic development in the region. It is an extraordinary project that will combine state-of-the-art infrastructure with innovative cost solutions and fast-track delivery supported by effective urban strategies and digital innovation.

What are some key considerations that will help drive a successful major program?

A clear understanding of the project requirement, effective communication plan and strict adherence to the project schedule, with no compromises to quality. Ultimately, I think it's about bringing the right project team with the right skillset, experience and dedication to work towards realizing our client's goals.

Sangeeta and site team in Maharashtra, India (photo taken prior to COVID-19 pandemic)

When you're not at work, you enjoy…

I really enjoy origami and I've folded wide-ranging artifacts with uncut papers without applying any glue! I also miss the idea of traveling but these days, I have enjoyed some gardening and putting my culinary skills to test with new recipes, every now and then.

What do you enjoy most about being part of the Jacobs family?

For me personally, I love the collaborative culture of work at Jacobs where people from diverse background and disciplines support one another and work towards a common goal, that ultimately is about making a positive difference in our world. Jacobs places great importance on work-life-balance and positive mental health, providing flexible working hours and the resources to support our employees wherever there are, especially during these challenging times.

You aspire to…

Help shape solutions and outcomes that promote social inclusion regardless of gender, economic status and background across our projects.

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
05:41pQ&A : Talking with Darpan Jethi
PU
05:37pQ&A : Talking with Jacobs Senior Project Manager, Sangeeta Gupta
PU
05:37pQ&A : Talking with Jacobs Urban Planner, Sasha Mahajan
PU
05:13aJACOBS ENGINEERING  : Gets $39.5 Million, Seven-Year Contract From UK's Highways..
MT
04:01aJACOBS  : Secures Seven Additional Years on Highways England's Historical Railwa..
PR
05/03DRINKING WATER WEEK : “Water Are We Doing?”
PU
04/29JACOBS ENGINEERING  : Named One of The Times Top 50 Employers for Women
PU
04/28Q&A : Spinning Plates with Vanessa Rabe
PU
04/28JACOBS ENGINEERING  : Closing the Gap – LA River Path Will Link Underserve..
PU
04/28JACOBS ENGINEERING  : Environment Analyst Ranks Jacobs as the No. 1 Environmenta..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 127 M - -
Net income 2021 850 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 17 658 M 17 658 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 142,93 $
Last Close Price 138,26 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Michael R. Tyler Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.24.58%17 658
VINCI12.34%63 178
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 022
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.89%25 528
FERROVIAL, S.A.5.13%20 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 186