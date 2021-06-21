Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US4698141078

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q&A: Talking with Regional Growth Director Tammy Harrison-Round

06/21/2021 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tammy Harrison-Round works in our Jacobs' Quantity Surveying team, which is part of our overarching Major Programs and Projects Group (MPPG). Working with colleagues across the U.K. and India, her team works with local and global clients to provide commercial, contractual and procurement advice throughout their entire project. They work across many sectors such as buildings, highways, rail, water, defense and security.

In honor of International Women in Engineering Day, we're connecting virtually with our team of engineering heroes around the world to showcase their careers and how each of them help Jacobs to live up to our promise of Challenging today. Reinventing tomorrow.

For this feature, we talked with Tammy about her career, the STEAM heroes who inspire her and travelling around in her VW campervan.

Tell us a bit about what you're working on these days.

At the moment I am carrying out a commercial role for a number of aviation, highways and rail projects and am supporting growth in the North of England by aligning our business strategy with the goals and challenges of our city clients.

What's your favorite part of your role?

I love how varied my role is. One day I can be working in defense and security, the next highways or buildings. I really enjoy promoting the profession and encouraging more people to get into quantity surveying. The people I work with inspire me every day. From apprentices to retiring staff I gain something from every interaction I have.

We're publishing this article in honor of International Women in Engineering Day and this year's theme is Engineering Heroes. Who are some of the heroes who inspired you to pursue a career in STEAM?

My math's teacher! She encouraged me to pursue a career in problem solving and supported my learning with extra challenges. Also my Dad, who always believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself. People who show mental strength through adversity inspire me. Careers in STEAM don't just need technical specialists but require people to understand and develop the culture and environment which our diverse engineers need to thrive.

When you think of engineers or engineering as a hero, what does that mean to you?

To me our engineering heroes are the ones who challenge our thinking, are curious, and continually question a better way, supporting others and sharing their knowledge. Heroes don't know everything.

If you aren't working, what would we be most likely to find you doing?

When I'm not working, I'm mum to my two children. We are very outdoorsy and love travelling around in our VW campervan, hiking, running and at the moment we are enjoying paddle boarding - falling into cold lakes, not so much!

Most interesting career moment?

I love working on listed buildings and my favorite project was the conversion of a grade II listed building in Chester City Centre into a local free school. We found a secret staircase and a beautiful fireplace behind some demolished walls!

My most interesting, challenging and memorable career moment so far is certainly the huge changes we have all had to make through the recent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was recently awarded a position on the Manchester City Council Business Forum to help support their 2025 strategy to develop a highly skilled and talented city. Understanding how the pandemic has affected our young people, skills and careers in the North of England and aligning our strategic vision with that of our local city leaders is key to recovery. I'm eager to use my skills and knowledge to support our cities' toughest challenges right now.

Publisher's Note: According to Historic England, listing marks and celebrates a building's special architectural and historic interest, and also brings it under the consideration of the planning system, so that it can be protected for future generations.

What would you rate a 10 out of 10?

Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread! I found this recently and its amazing!

Most proud career moment?

Being awarded a fellowship of the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) during the COVID-19 lockdowns is my proudest moment. 2020 had to mean something else to me than the pandemic alone, and therefore I focused on progressing my professional status by applying to become a fellow. It is important to me to help promote the profession and encourage more women and girlsto consider surveying careers and this is an important step to do this.

What advice would you give to young professionals?

Always ask questions - because you can guarantee someone else in the room is thinking it too. In fact, just be curious, you won't look silly, you're not expected to know everything - no one ever does. But you are expected to seek out answers to the things you don't yet know. And be patient - you have to get through years of learning before you become a specialist.

People would be surprised to know that I….

I ran 57 miles across South Africa in under 12 hours at the Comrades marathon in 2016! Although most people already know this because I try to squeeze it into every conversation I ever have.So, many don't know that I struggle with confidence and I'm not a natural presenter - I have to practise a lot! But like anything you are afraid of, feel the fear and do it anyway is my motto!

What do you enjoy most about being part of the Jacobs family?

I've been at Jacobs for 13 years and that is almost definitely due to the flexible working options they offer. I've been really supported through all the many stages of parenthood - being able to start a family and bring up my two children and also have a career. The people I work with are amazing, talented and caring. It's great to be part of a culture where people genuinely care about each other.

Join #OurJacobs team

What drives you drives us as we work to build a better world - together. At Jacobs, every day is an opportunity to make the world better, more connected, more sustainable.

We're always looking for dynamic and engaged people to join our team. Bring your passion, your ingenuity and your vision. Let's see the impact we can create, together.

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
03:53aQ&A : Talking with Jacobs Project Coordinator, Arlien Bathan-Gusi
PU
03:53aQ&A : Talking with Vice President and Deputy General Manager, Critical Mission S..
PU
03:53aQ&A : Talking with Regional Growth Director Tammy Harrison-Round
PU
06/20Q&A : Talking with Jacobs Junior Geoscientist Febriany Diaz Alffi
PU
06/20Q&A : Talking with Program Manager, Jackie Roe
PU
06/20Q&A : Talking with Megan Ellis, Global Technology Lead for Business Continuity a..
PU
06/19Q&A : Talking with Jacobs Assistant Project Controller Kalpana Kumari
PU
06/19Q&A : Talking with Principal, Precinct Development & Planning, Dr. Kate McCauley
PU
06/19Q&A : Talking with Jacobs' Aletha Lee
PU
06/16Q&A : Talking Blockchain with Jacobs Senior Manager Rob Perry
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 447 M - -
Net income 2021 644 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 16 886 M 16 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 155,07 $
Last Close Price 129,68 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Michael R. Tyler Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.19.02%16 886
VINCI SA15.70%63 871
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 410
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.60%27 947
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.22%21 778
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.57%18 682