JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.

The Future of Jacobs: Our Extraordinary Young Talent

12/02/2021 | 07:31am EST
At Jacobs, we strive to provide a safe, accessible and inclusive workplace for people with disabilities or those who care for someone with a disability. Jacobs understands and embraces the diverse needs of its staff, leverages their talent and works together to deliver truly inclusive solutions to create a connected, sustainable world.

Our employee network, ACE - which stands for Access, Connect, Empower! - has become a welcoming place in which people can share their lived experience of disability, physical or cognitive differences and providing care for others. For more about the ACE employee network,stay tuned on jacobs.com to see how they're celebrating this week's International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Continuing our successful intern program, our team got creative to find ways to grow our ACE network with more young talent.

Having a partnership with the National Business and Disability Council (NBDC), we worked with their employment placement team to find roles for college students with disabilities to create a meaningful experience. Working alongside our wonderful NBDC representative, Jacobs hired five interns across the U.S. from their network of students with disabilities.

We had the pleasure of chatting with one of these interns, Emmanuel, who joined our corporate accounting team virtually during the summer of 2021. A wonderful addition to our hardworking team in Dallas, he quickly adapted to each challenge handed to him.

When asked what the most impactful part of his internship was, Emmanuel shared how valuable it was to network and get real world experience to understand how his schoolwork applies outside the classroom.

"My favorite aspect of the program was getting to meet people like my manager, Brian, and everyone else that I consistently worked with," he added. "The learning experience and the connections that I made were what made my Jacobs experience one to remember."

We thank Emmanuel for his hard work during his internship and for making such an impact on our corporate accounting team. We're thrilled to see what's to come with all of Emmanuel's endeavors as he continues to work towards his CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and beyond.

This partnership with the NBDC and our similar efforts in Australia where nine of our senior leaders mentor jobseekers with disabilities through our partnership with Australian Network on Disability - are just some of many examples of Jacobs stepping up and building on an inclusive and diverse culture from all angles.

"The major takeaway was to ensure my interviews are inclusive, it could be easy to take some of the things my mentee did in his interview as making him not suitable," shared Giuliana Marshall, one of Jacobs' Australian Network on Disability mentors, about what she's learned from the experience. "But I'd spent hours with him and knew it wasn't right. When I have an interview where something is not quite as expected, I'm going to put on a different lens before I pass on the candidate."

If you would like to learn more about our commitment to inclusive hiring and supporting young, diverse talent, please visit our early careers page.

Join #OurJacobs team

At Jacobs, we're always looking for dynamic and engaged people to join our team. Bring your passion, your ingenuity, and your vision. Let's see the impact we can create, together.

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 373 M - -
Net income 2022 775 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 17 895 M 17 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 138,78 $
Average target price 159,15 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Michael R. Tyler Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.27.37%17 895
VINCI6.10%55 784
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.71%33 526
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%30 896
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.52%21 238
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.09%19 267