    J   US46982L1089

JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.

(J)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21:12 2023-01-10 am EST
127.35 USD   +1.24%
09:13aA Lifetime Of Engineering Excellence : Q&A with Federal Portfolio Director and Retired U.S. Navy Captain Jake Washington
PU
06:06aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Hawkish Fed -2-
DJ
01/09Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Largely Struggle Monday
MT
A Lifetime of Engineering Excellence: Q&A with Federal Portfolio Director and Retired U.S. Navy Captain Jake Washington

01/10/2023 | 09:13am EST
It sounds like you bring a military perspective to everything you do. In what ways can Jacobs help the DoD conserve resources and overcome logistical challenges?

Our military's real estate and energy footprints are huge - likely the largest of any single entity in our country. Training and operations, as well as planning, designing and constructing defense facilities and infrastructure, are connected to the health and resilience of the natural environment. At Jacobs, we lead the way in these areas. We are developing nature-based planning and design criteria, identifying ecological project solutions and exploring strategies for the electrification of base infrastructure and vehicle fleets. We draw out the requirements of each unique project and shape an optimized, unique solution that meets or exceeds the end customer's needs. This promotes first-time project success, optimized production and logistical speed across all supported federal agencies.

How can Jacobs help prepare installations for mission readiness?

Jacobs' focus on fully capturing programming and preliminary design requirements, and establishing comprehensive cost and schedule risk analysis programs, can reduce unexpected cost growth while increasing approval of key projects to achieve mission capability. Additionally, working closely with cost experts to monitor local market conditions, prudently applying cost escalation factors and partnering effectively with designers and builders minimizes the risk for all stakeholders, promoting end-to-end project cost and schedule efficiency.

Can you tell us about a memorable military project experience?

Probably the most memorable project experience for me was the culminating activity of my command tour at NAVFAC Midwest (MV), when I had the honor of commissioning the Navy's lone enlisted recruitment campus in 2012, the revitalized Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. I had previously served at NAVFAC MW from 1997 - 2000, during which I helped build the budget and initiate the planning and design strategy to revitalize the WW II era "Boot Camp." Over the ensuing decade, we rebuilt the campus from the ground up. During my command tour, I was honored to commission the final projects and host an inaugural celebration for the entire campus. Great Lakes is known as the Quarterdeck of the Navy, because every enlisted Sailor must pass through on their journey to service.

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 836 M - -
Net income 2023 791 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 15 925 M 15 925 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 56 700
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 125,78 $
Average target price 152,53 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Joanne E. Caruso Executive VP, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.4.76%15 925
VINCI6.92%60 418
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.61%36 271
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.84%34 232
FERROVIAL, S.A.4.00%20 092
QUANTA SERVICES-2.71%19 812