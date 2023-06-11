Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US46982L1089

JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.

(J)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:27 2023-06-09 pm EDT
116.23 USD   -0.38%
04:06pAccelerating Decarbonization Efforts In Asia : A Q&A with Joan Julia
PU
06/06Jacobs Finalizes Underground Infrastructure Engineering for Wave Energy Testing Project
MT
06/06Lead And Copper Rule Revisions : Optimizing Corrosion Control Treatment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accelerating Decarbonization Efforts in Asia: A Q&A with Joan Julia

06/11/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Can you tell us a bit about your role at Jacobs and what's keeping you busy these days?

I'm a Senior Environmental Scientist specializing in air dispersion modeling and human health risk assessment. I'm also the Carbon Accounting Lead Asia working on carbon management projects, including embodied carbon assessment and scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions assessment.

Tell us more about your career background. What sparked your interest in a STEAM career in decarbonization?

I'm a pharmacist by education and worked on human health risk assessments related to soil and groundwater pollution in France. After moving to Singapore, I started to work on ambient air quality and air dispersion modeling.

We live in a world where climate change is no longer a distant threat; it's a reality, and decarbonization is one of the solutions to reduce global warming. I've experienced this first-hand, working on carbon management projects and being part of the solution over the past few years.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing global decarbonization efforts?

It depends on the sectors, countries/regions and their goals but data accessibility and collection are often challenging. Collecting relevant and accurate data is a complex undertaking. It can be further exacerbated by the number and diversity of stakeholders involved, as well as the need for quality assessment and compliance internally and externally. It is a combined and cross-business unit effort generally including facilities, finance, operations, procurement, sustainability functions and external partners.

Adopting a pragmatic approach and acknowledging that there is no perfect data is an excellent way to start the decarbonization journey. Workshop sessions can be a valuable tool to gather relevant information within the organization and share best practices around data accessibility and collection.

Can you tell us more about the decarbonization initiatives, solutions and projects you're working on with our clients?

I've supported clients in calculating embodied carbon (cradle to construction completion) for an existing hyperscale data center facility in Singapore. Embodied carbon makes up 11% of all carbon emissions globally. In the next 30 years, it's expected to be responsible for half of the entire carbon footprint of new construction.

The objectives of this study were to understand the current baseline of embodied carbon and identify key decision points and the steps or methods to reduce embodied carbon.

Interestingly, this embodied carbon assessment includes mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems specific to data centers, such as generators, power train units, switchboards, switchgear, etc., in addition to the data center shell (building.)

I'm also supporting a client to develop a Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis framework (MCDA) to assess the relative carbon footprint for climate resilience infrastructure planning. The MCDA covers several coastal and drainage protection measures, from sea walls to percolation systems.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 11 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 20:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
04:06pAccelerating Decarbonization Efforts : A Q&A with Joan Julia
PU
06/06Jacobs Finalizes Underground Infrastructure Engineering for Wave Energy Testing Project
MT
06/06Lead And Copper Rule Revisions : Optimizing Corrosion Control Treatment
PU
06/02Insider Sell: Jacobs Solutions
MT
05/31Transcript : Jacobs Solutions Inc. Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Annual S..
CI
05/31Jacobs, Palantir Technologies Expand Partnership to Sell AI Services
MT
05/31Jacobs : Water and the Microplastics Challenge
PU
05/31Jacobs Solutions to Provide Professional, Technical Services to UK's Homes England
MT
05/31Jacobs Secures New Development & Regeneration Technical Services Framework for Homes En..
PR
05/31Jacobs Secures New Development & Regeneration Technical Services Framework for Homes En..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 042 M - -
Net income 2023 724 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 14 744 M 14 744 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 116,23 $
Average target price 150,18 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Venkat Pragada President-Global Industrial
Kevin Christopher Berryman President & Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Demetriou Executive Chairman
Joanne E. Caruso Executive VP, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Christopher M. T. Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.-2.83%14 744
VINCI14.37%64 752
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.31%40 298
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.81%36 353
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.28.30%26 542
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED46.58%26 349
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer