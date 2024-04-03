The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the United States Navy conducted another successful flight test of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) System, demonstrating the capability to detect, track and intercept an advanced medium-range ballistic missile target during its terminal phase of flight. A target was successfully intercepted by the Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II with a Software Upgrade. Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-32 (FTM-32) proved to be a critical milestone in mission readiness and capability.

Jacobs and its small business teammates and specialty niche subcontractors on the Integrated Research and Development for Enterprise Solutions (IRES) MDA contract directly supported the planning, integration and execution of connectivity, communications, and information services requirements for FTM-32. Its mission comprises a broad scope of research and development, systems engineering, integration and enterprise IT tailored to ensure the success of events like this and many other critical missions for other MDA programs and functional organizations.

"We take great pride in our role in advancing the Missile Defense System (MDS) through the success of this remarkable flight test ," saysJacobs Senior Vice President Mark Walter. "The unwavering dedication and accomplishments of the Jacobs Missile Defense Group in support of our nation's critical missions are truly commendable."

With a long history of supporting the defense sector, Jacobs has earned a reputation for commitment to excellence and outstanding achievements in quality, performance and safety. With a focus on long-term and ongoing client relationships, we offer an extensive range of program support capabilities to defense agencies that include the United States Department of Defense, U.K. Ministry of Defence, and Australian Department of Defence, along with other government agencies, defense contractors and suppliers across the globe. As the potential threat to national and global security increases, we remain vigilant and ready to provide advanced solutions to the warfighter.

Click for additional information about MDA and this event.