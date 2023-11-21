More about the company
Jacobs Solutions Inc. provides a range of professional services, including consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery, for the government and private sectors. Its segments include Critical Mission Solutions (CMS), People & Places Solutions (P&PS), Divergent Solutions (DVS), and PA Consulting (PA). CMS segment provides a range of solutions, such as information and cyber warfare, digital transformation and modernization, national security and defense, space exploration, digital asset management and the green energy transition. P&PS segment provides end-to-end solutions for clients, such as climate change, energy transition, connected mobility, integrated water management, smart cities, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. DVS segment serves as the core foundation for developing and delivering advanced cloud, cyber, data and digital technologies. PA Consulting segment provides consulting services to sectors such as security, energy, health, transport, and others.