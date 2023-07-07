Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (Company), ISIN BRJ1EGBDR003, hereby informs that on 06/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,260000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8977 - 06/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,430833333 per BDR.