INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Jacobs Solutions Inc., código ISIN BRJ1EGBDR003, informa que foi aprovado em 06/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,260000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8977 - 06/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,430833333 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (Company), ISIN BRJ1EGBDR003, hereby informs that on 06/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,260000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8977 - 06/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,430833333 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 31/08/2023, aos

The payment will be completed on 31/08/2023, to

titulares de BDRs em 26/07/2023.

entitled BDR Shareholders on 26/07/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 27/07/2023 até 28/07/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 27/07/2023 to 28/07/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 17:42:04 UTC.