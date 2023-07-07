O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Jacobs Solutions Inc., código ISIN BRJ1EGBDR003, informa que foi aprovado em 06/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,260000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8977 - 06/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,430833333 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (Company), ISIN BRJ1EGBDR003, hereby informs that on 06/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,260000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8977 - 06/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,430833333 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 31/08/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 31/08/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 26/07/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 26/07/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 27/07/2023 até 28/07/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 27/07/2023 to 28/07/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 17:42:04 UTC.
Jacobs Solutions Inc. provides a range of professional services, including consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery, for the government and private sectors. Its segments include Critical Mission Solutions (CMS), People & Places Solutions (P&PS), Divergent Solutions (DVS), and PA Consulting (PA). CMS segment provides a range of solutions, such as information and cyber warfare, digital transformation and modernization, national security and defense, space exploration, digital asset management and the green energy transition. P&PS segment provides end-to-end solutions for clients, such as climate change, energy transition, connected mobility, integrated water management, smart cities, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. DVS segment serves as the core foundation for developing and delivering advanced cloud, cyber, data and digital technologies. PA Consulting segment provides consulting services to sectors such as security, energy, health, transport, and others.