Imagine not being able to get to work because there's no way to safely cross a river. Or your children missing out on their education because there's no way to safely cross a river. Or even not being able to access basic necessities - healthcare, food markets - because there's no way to safely cross a river.

Until recently, this was the reality for the people of the Tigano community in Rwanda.

The Kamiranzomvu River has long been synonymous with missed opportunities. During the rainy season, the river is prone to flooding and becomes dangerous - often deadly - to those attempting to cross. As a result, children don't attend school and the community is cut off from a variety of essential facilities.

Earlier this year, we partnered with the non-profit Bridges to Prosperity to build a suspended footbridge across the river to provide safe, year-round access for the surrounding communities, empowering them to end poverty due to rural isolation.

Building the bridge

Over the course of ten days, the Jacobs team along with Bridges to Prosperity representatives and members of the local community worked together to complete the 65-meter bridge.

With expert guidance from Bridges to Prosperity and helpful insight from repeat member Tim Duncan who also participated in last year's build, the team worked on every aspect of construction like filling the abutments with rocks and concrete to form the approach ramps, hoisting the cables, setting the sag, assembling and launching swings across the cables, installing the decking, hand-installing the fencing and painting the towers.

Each member of the Jacobs team brought a unique set of skills and they immediately immersed themselves with the local team, enabling everyone to continually learn from others and help each other out. During one of the team meetings, Safety Lead Sandrine Kirk shared that each person contributes something unique to the team with their individual personalities and are "de vrais rayons de soleil" (real rays of sunshine). The Jacobs teammates also helped train several community members to maintain the bridge in the years to come and participate in other builds to help connect other communities.

The work was physically demanding with early starts and late finishes, and the weather was hot, but our Culture of Caring was present throughout the build. Everyone was looking out for each other and prioritizing their safety in the heat, encouraging regular breaks. There were no shortcuts and few technological aids, so the team learned how to be resourceful. From using old buckets to carry tools or mix paint to forming an assembly line and passing several hundred pounds of rocks to fill both ends of the bridge, everyone learned the true value of teamwork.

The team knew they were going to build a bridge - but they ended up doing so much more than that.