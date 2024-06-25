Construction at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) broke ground, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of this historic port facility. The SBMT is set to become a hub for offshore wind on the U.S. East Coast and is critical for New York to reach its renewable energy goals. The groundbreaking underscores the collaborative efforts of Equinor, Jacobs and stakeholders across New York working together to advance sustainable solutions and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

As the engineer of record, Jacobs led the design of the modifications and upgrades of the existing marine infrastructure, dredging, upland site redevelopment and operations and maintenance facility. Additionally, our team supported the preparation of the federal permits and obtained the local permits and approvals for this pioneering project. Jacobs will continue to support Equinor during the construction phase with a dedicated team of designers and full-time onsite engineers working collaboratively with the construction manager.

"Through our team's design, and commitments from Equinor, EDC, and the City and State of New York, the Sunset Park neighborhood in Brooklyn is set to become one of the largest offshore wind port facilities in the nation and will provide economic benefits to the local community, including jobs in the renewable energy sector," says Jacobs Senior Vice President Chrissy Thom. "We'll continue working with Equinor to construct and deliver the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, creating a model for offshore wind ports that supports clean energy and expands the nation's offshore wind capabilities."

"The groundbreaking at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal is a defining moment for Empire Wind 1 and for the long-term renewable energy ambitions of New York State and beyond," says President of Equinor Renewables Americas Molly Morris. "We are proud to restore this historic working waterfront in Brooklyn and grateful for the shared commitment to offshore wind shown by this community and by city, state, and federal leaders who made this milestone possible."

The SBMT's revitalization represents a significant step forward in New York's commitment to renewable energy. The facility will revitalize more than 70 acres of underutilized property in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, support offshore wind projects off the coast of Long Island and create upward of 1,000 jobs in the renewable energy sector.