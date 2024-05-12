Featured benefit: Jacobs Go! - an employee program aimed at facilitating inter-regional and international six-month career opportunities. This early career program encourages connectivity across our business - enhancing our employee experience, providing professional and personal development opportunities and expanding global networks.

Tell us about your JacobsGo! journey.

When I first joined Jacobs in 2020, the Jacobs Go! program immediately became a bucket list item. Global mobility has always been a goal of mine and the program presented the perfect chance to not only travel, but also expand my network and develop in my role as a structural engineer.

Fast forward to July 2023, I had the incredible opportunity to join the Manila office for Jacobs Go! as a Global Integrated Delivery (GID) engineer for projects I'd previously been a part of in my home office. When I first joined the team and moved so far from my home in Greenville, South Carolina in the U.S. I was admittedly nervous. However, the warm welcome the Manila team extended to me shattered my expectations and set the tone for my six-month stay.

Although Manila's bustling metro is vastly different from my slower-paced hometown, I found a sense of belonging and comfort here. The office culture is truly admirable and I thoroughly enjoyed the icebreakers, technical talks and career journey discussions. The opportunities for career growth, whether through my project or engaging with the team, were invaluable.