  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    US46982L1089

JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.

(J)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-13 pm EST
122.76 USD   +1.32%
04:02pJacobs : Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Wastewater Nutrient Control
PU
04:02pWhy Geospatial Innovation Is A Must For Sustainable Development : A Q&A with Sam Griffiths
PU
09:22aJacobs to Provide Services to US Air Force Facilities in Japan
MT
Jacobs : Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Wastewater Nutrient Control

12/13/2022 | 04:02pm EST
The pollution of water bodies with nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus is a significant concern for many countries worldwide. Excess nutrients can create algal blooms and "dead zones" that threaten aquatic ecosystems and drinking water supplies.

In response, there's increasing effort to tackle sources of nutrient pollution, such as agricultural and stormwater run-off and discharges from water resource recovery facilities (WRRFs).

For the wastewater treatment industry, there's significant pressure to improve effluent quality. At the same time, wastewater utilities are also under pressure to reduce the energy consumption and costs of nutrient control systems.

In light of these challenges, the Water Research Foundation has selected a Jacobs-led team to develop and test an artificial intelligence (AI) nutrient control software tool that will leverage advanced modeling techniques to optimize nutrient management at WRRFs.

The hybrid technology will combine the forecasting and optimization capabilities of machine learning with state-of-the-art mechanistic models in a single flexible, transparent and efficient nutrient control tool. The aim of the research project is to conclusively demonstrate the benefits of AI-based nutrient control tools to not only achieve stringent effluent limits, but also operate systems more reliably and cost-effectively.

"Today, the use of machine learning for nutrient management at WRRFs is in its infancy with very limited application in North America," says The Water Research Foundation Research Program Manager Stephanie Fevig. "This proposed combination of machine learning and model-based control in a single hybrid tool holds the potential to greatly increase operational efficiencies and improve effluent quality by automatically handling control similar to the way a process engineer would, if they could stay focused on data 24/7."

The software tool will be adaptable to a range of client needs with individualized solutions based on available data resources and optimization goals. Once developed, the controller will be deployed and tested at four pilot WRRF sites in the U.S. that are either owned by partner agencies or operated by Jacobs.

"Our hybrid approach means that this advanced nutrient controller can handle a wide range of conditions and be rapidly deployed to a variety of facilities," says Jacobs Wastewater Technology Senior Fellow Bruce Johnson. "In addition to accomplishing both short-term control needs and long-term forecasting, the nutrient controller helps operations staff become more proactive."

The work is being supported by contributions from Jacobs and its project partners Maia Analytica, Clean Water Services, Alexandria Renew Enterprises, Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, New York Department of Environmental Protection, City of Tacoma, and VCS Denmark.

The research project aligns with Jacobs' Digital OneWater offering, which responds to industry needs by combining data and digital technologies into an integrated, inclusive approach to water management.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 14:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 825 M - -
Net income 2023 791 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 15 306 M 15 306 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 56 700
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 121,16 $
Average target price 151,60 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Joanne E. Caruso Executive VP, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.-12.83%15 306
VINCI4.81%57 795
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.60%36 737
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED15.40%34 676
QUANTA SERVICES31.05%21 472
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.45%19 976