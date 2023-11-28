Jacobs Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," "target," "goal" and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. Examples of forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make concerning our expectations as to our future growth, prospects, financial outlook and business strategy, including our expectations for our fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, free cash flow conversion, net interest expense, multi year earnings growth, as well as our expectations for our fiscal year 2024 effective tax rate, our plans to implement a cost optimization plan, including our ability to reduce corporate unallocated costs and eliminate stranded costs and our expectations regarding adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in connection therewith, our plans to spin off and merge with Amentum our Critical Missions Solutions ("CMS") business and a portion of our Divergent Solutions business in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, our and our stockholders respective ownership percentages of the combined company, the amount of cash payment and value to be derived from the disposition of Jacobs' stake in the combined company, the expected timing, structure and tax treatment of the proposed transaction, the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction, and the potential benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, including the future financial and operating results and strategic benefits, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Although such statements are based on Jacobs' and Amentum's current estimates and expectations, and/or currently available competitive, financial, and economic data, forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements as actual results may differ materially. We caution the reader that there are a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is contained, projected or implied by our forward-looking statements.

Such factors include uncertainties as to the structure and timing of the proposed transaction, the impact of the proposed transaction on Jacobs and the combined company if the proposed transaction is completed, the possibility that the proposed transaction may not qualify for the expected tax treatment, the ability to obtain all required regulatory approvals, the possibility that closing conditions for the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, the risk that any consents or approvals required in connection with the proposed transaction may not be received, the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the terms or in the time-frame expected by the parties, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction, business and management strategies and the growth expectations of the combined company, the ability of the parties to combine the combined company and to implement its business strategy and realize the expected benefits, including the ability to realize the estimated synergies, the inability of the Company and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel, customers or suppliers while the proposed transaction is pending or after it is completed, as well as other factors related to the combined company business, such as competition from existing and future competitors in its target markets, financial market risks that may affect Jacobs or the combined company, including by affecting Jacobs' or the combined company's access to capital, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the impact of a possible recession or economic downturn on our results, prospects and opportunities, and geopolitical events and conflicts, the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will impact the Jacobs' or Amentum's business, the risk that the separation of the CMS business from the Company is more difficult than expected, the risk of a disruption in the Company's business as a result of the pending proposed transaction, a possible decrease in the trading price of the Company's and/or the combined company's shares, as well as factors related to our business or detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The foregoing factors and potential future developments are inherently uncertain, unpredictable and, in many cases, beyond our control. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2023, and in particular the discussions contained therein under Item 1-Business; Item 1A-Risk Factors; Item 3-Legal Proceedings; and Item 7-Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law. We encourage you to read carefully the risk factors, as well as the financial and business disclosures contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in other documents we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.