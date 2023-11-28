Jacobs Investor Presentation
November/December 2023
Jacobs today
Portfolio Overview FY23
By Sector1, 2
By Region2
▪ Workforce: ~60,000
▪ Currently operates across four reporting segments that provide
Advanced
Manufacturing
5%
Cities & Places
8%
Infrastructure
APAC & Other
9%
UK &
a full spectrum of professional services including consulting,
technical, scientific and project delivery for the government
and private sectors:
− People & Places Solutions (P&PS) - critical infrastructure
− Majority investment in PA Consulting (PA)
− Divergent Solutions (DVS) - data & software
solutions
(certain segments, including Cyber & Intel. to be
separated)
Space
9%
Health & Life
Sciences
8%
32%
Europe 22%
− Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) (to be separated)
- Targeting higher growth / margin sub-segments
- Client segments expected to outpace industry growth rates - critical infrastructure, water & environment, semiconductors, life sciences, digitally-enabled solutions
FY24 Strategic Targets
100%
10,000
30%
Client
Consulting
Revenue from
projects with
& Advisory
consulting, data
ESG scope
talent base
and technology
National Security
Energy &20%
Environment
18%
By Mix2
Fixed-price at risk
5%
Fixed-price limited
risk 21%
Reimbursable
Solutions
74%
North America
69%
By Segment3
PA DVS 9% 7%
CMS 35%
P&PS
49%
3
- Excludes PA Consulting
- Based on Revenue per applicable 10K filing
- Reflects Adj. Net Revenue, defined as Revenue minus pass-through Revenue, for FY23 Adj. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see Appendix for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure
Transformation to less volatile and higher value services and solutions
PA Consulting
PA Consulting
Government Services
7%
18%
Energy, Chemicals
Critical
CMS/C&I
and Resources
Infrastructure
34%
54%
FY141
FY23 1
FY25E
$12.7B
$16.3B
Standalone
Critical
Critical
Infrastructure
Infrastructure
28%
59%
10.8%
13.8%+2
Adj EBITDA
7.8%
At least 300 bps of margin expansion
Margins
expected post CMS separation
FY14
FY23
FY25E
2015-2016
2017-2023
Today & future
Assess and Focus
De-risk and Shift to Higher Value Services
Challenging Today. Reinventing Tomorrow.
▪ New management team joins Jacobs
▪ Acquired CH2M to accelerate growth in high value infrastructure
▪ Foundation of efficient, competitive businesses
▪ Developed strategy aligned to secular
▪ Divested energy, chemical and resources business
▪ Global, premier high-end solutions provider
growth opportunities
▪ Acquired majority ownership in PA Consulting
▪ Positioning two leading businesses for success
4
1 Based on Revenue per applicable 10K filing
▪ Margin improvement runway for Standalone Jacobs
▪ Standalone Jacobs over-capitalized after separation proceeds
2 Post-Separation Adj. EBITDA Margin, dependent on successful completion of CMS separation
Three needle-moving accelerators catalyze additional growth across all markets
Infrastructure ▪︎ National Security ▪︎ Advanced Manufacturing ▪︎ Health & Life Sciences ▪︎ Energy & Environment ▪︎ Cities & Places ▪︎ Space
5
P&PS playing in key sectors aligned to critical infrastructure and sustainability
Transportation
Water
Cities & Places
Energy & Environmental
Health and Life Sciences
Advanced Manufacturing
- Market leading position in Mass Transit & Rail, Marine & Port Facilities, Highways & Bridges, and Airports
- PMCM capabilities delivering world's largest Transportation megaprojects
- Transportation Advisory & Planning
- Decarbonization
- Data & Cyber solutions
- EV charging
- Unique OneWater end-to- end approach providing social value across the complete water cycle
- Drinking water and reuse, wastewater, conveyancing and storage and water resources
- Water-Energynexus
- Digital Water including OT Cyber
- Nature based solutions
- Integrating data, technology, mobility and connectivity to improve economic and social equity and the resiliency of cities & communities
- Architecture, Structures, Building Systems, Interiors & Strategies
- Market leaders in Defense and Government buildings
- Industry leading PMCM capabilities
- Sustainable and intelligent buildings
- Responding to challenges driven by climate change, urbanization, resource scarcity, energy security & digital proliferation
- Supporting global energy diversification and transition efforts across all sectors
- Renewables and hydrogen
- Environmental planning, remediation, regeneration, operational excellence and PFAS solutions
- Largest professional services provider to the biopharmaceutical industry
- Health System Governance, Health Infrastructure and Health Operations Advisory
- Digital Health: data solutions and cyber expertise, telehealth
- Capturing unprecedented multi-yearsuper-cycle in semiconductors in response to global supply chain disruption
- Trusted advisor to many Electronics and Specialized Manufacturing clients
- Data centers, driving decarbonization and cloud condo strategies
- Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
6
Empowered by digitally enabled solutions across all end sectors
Jacobs holds leading positions
Overall
- 1 Top 500 in Design Firms
- 1 Top 100 Pure Designers
- 1 Top 20 Firms in Combined Design and CM-PM Professional Services Revenue
Energy & Environment
- 1 Environmental Consulting
- 1 Clean Air Compliance
- 1 Solar Power
- 2 Chemical & Soil Remediation
- 2 Site Assessment & Compliance
- 2 Wind Power
- 2 Co-Generation
- 2 Power
Infrastructure
- 1 Wastewater Treatment
- 1 Sanitary & Storm Sewers
- 1 Sewer & Waste
- 1 Transmission Lines & Cabling
- 1 Operation & Maintenance
- 1 Telecommunications
- 2 Water
- 2 Transportation
- 2 Bridges
- 2 Mass Transit & Rail
- 2 Marine & Port Facilities
- 2 Airports
- 2 Water Treatment, Desalination Plants
- 2 Highways
Health & Life Sciences
№ 1 Pharmaceuticals
№ 1 Healthcare
Advanced Manufacturing
- 1 Data Centers
- 1 Semiconductors
- 1 Manufacturing
- 1 Industrial Process
- 1 Pulp & Paper
- 2 Electronic Assembly
Cities & Places
- 2 Government Offices
- 2 Entertainment
7
*Source: Engineering News-Record: 2023 Top 500 Design Firms and Source Books
People & Places Solutions - Infrastructure & sustainability leader
Approx. revenue by sector (FY 2023)
Business Breakdown
FY'23
Business breakdown
FY'22 revenue
Gross Revenue
$9,554 million
Cities & Places,
14%
National Security, 2% (Semiconductors and data centers)
Energy &
Environment,
10%
National
Security, 2%
Health & Life
Sciences, 14%
Transportation,
28%
Water, 23%
Infrastructure
Adj. Net Revenue*
$6,567 million
(% of Total Adj. Net Revenue)
(49%)
Revenue (% of Total Net Revenue)
$8,570 million
(50%)
US / International
62% / 38%
US / International
62% / 38%
Public / Private
60% / 40%
Public / Private
61% / 39%
Reimbursable / Fixed Price Services
72% / 28%
% Operating Profit Margin (% of Adj. Net Revenue*)
14.6%
Reimbursable / Fixed Price Services
72% / 28%
End-to-end Solutions
13.2%
% Operating Profit Margin
▪ Climate change
▪ Integrated water management
▪ Energy transition
▪ Smart cities
▪ Connected mobility
▪ Vaccine manufacturing
Infrastructure-enabling markets
* Adj. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see Appendix for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure
Key
Customers
8
Divergent Solutions - Innovative data and digital solutions
Approx. revenue1 by sector (FY 2023)
Commercial, 5%
Infrastructure,
Space, 14%
3%
Energy &
Environment,
Defense, 19%
2%
Cyber &
Intelligence,
57%
Business breakdown
FY'23
Revenue
$947 million
Adj. Net Revenue*
$882 million
(% of Total Adj. Net Revenue*)
(7%)
US / International
97% / 3%
Public / Private
91% / 9%
Reimbursable / Fixed Price Services
76% / 24%
% Operating Profit Margin
9.3%
Supports all lines of business as the core
Strategic Acquisitions &
foundation for developing and delivering:
Partnerships
▪
Innovative, next-generation cloud
▪
KeyW
▪
Cyber and intelligence
▪
Buffalo Group
▪
Data analytics
▪
BlackLynx
▪ Digital solutions such as systems and software
▪
StreetLight Data
application integration services
▪
Palantir Partnership
- Adj. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see Appendix for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure
Key
Customers
9
PA Consulting - Differentiated growth through ingenuity
Approx. revenue by sector (FY 2023)
Business breakdown
FY'23
Revenue (% of Total Adj. Net Revenue)
$1,158 million
(9%)
Transport, 9%
Energy & Utilities,
11%
Consumer &
Manufacturing,
12%
Financial
Services, 11%
Health & Life
Sciences, 16%
Defense &
Security, 24%
Public Services,
17%
US / International
12%
/ 88% (76% UK)
Public / Private
52%
/ 48%
Reimbursable / Fixed Price Services
47%
/ 53%
% Operating Profit Margin
20.5%
Combines innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies across:
▪
Consumer and manufacturing
▪
Government
▪
Defense and security
▪
Health and life sciences
▪
Energy and utilities
▪
Transport
- Financial services
Key
Customers
10
