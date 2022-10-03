Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US46982L1089

JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.

(J)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28 2022-10-03 pm EDT
112.83 USD   +4.00%
02:04pJacobs : Long Island Rail Road Expansion Opens in New York
PU
09/29Transcript : Jacobs Solutions Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Sustainability Forum, Sep-29-2022 09:30 AM
CI
09/29JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jacobs : Long Island Rail Road Expansion Opens in New York

10/03/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Arup Jacobs JV served as the project management consultant for Metropolitan Transportation Authority Construction and Development (MTA C&D) on this $2.6B project. The JV team provided comprehensive project management oversight that includes commercial, risk, public outreach, rail operations and digital information management. The team also provided compliance oversight of design, construction, quality, safety and security.

"Delivering large, transformational infrastructure programs like the LIRR extension is core to Jacobs' business," Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Gary Morris said. "Our development of a digital dashboard and comprehensive project management plan was key to facilitating the program's success and Jacobs' commitment to creating a more connected, sustainable world."

"It was essential to deliver results on time and on budget for this major transit corridor vital for commuters. Our oversight and team coordination were enhanced by developing and using digital tools that provided a single source of information for effective team collaboration," Arup Project Director and Americas Rail Leader Peter Guest said of the project. "We are proud to support the MTA in achieving this pivotal milestone that will have a lasting impact on regional transit with increased capacity and passenger satisfaction."

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 18:02:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 928 M - -
Net income 2022 613 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 13 844 M 13 844 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Digital & Information Officer, EVP
Joanne E. Caruso Executive VP, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.-22.08%13 844
VINCI-10.48%46 027
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.44%31 924
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 356
QUANTA SERVICES11.10%18 220
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 159