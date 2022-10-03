Jacobs : Long Island Rail Road Expansion Opens in New York

Arup Jacobs JV served as the project management consultant for Metropolitan Transportation Authority Construction and Development (MTA C&D) on this $2.6B project. The JV team provided comprehensive project management oversight that includes commercial, risk, public outreach, rail operations and digital information management. The team also provided compliance oversight of design, construction, quality, safety and security.

"Delivering large, transformational infrastructure programs like the LIRR extension is core to Jacobs' business," Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Gary Morris said. "Our development of a digital dashboard and comprehensive project management plan was key to facilitating the program's success and Jacobs' commitment to creating a more connected, sustainable world."

"It was essential to deliver results on time and on budget for this major transit corridor vital for commuters. Our oversight and team coordination were enhanced by developing and using digital tools that provided a single source of information for effective team collaboration," Arup Project Director and Americas Rail Leader Peter Guest said of the project. "We are proud to support the MTA in achieving this pivotal milestone that will have a lasting impact on regional transit with increased capacity and passenger satisfaction."