Winning! Jacobs secured the Strategic Advisory & Commercial Management Services Contract (SACMS) with Metrolinx's Capital Projects Group.

Metrolinx is leading the largest transportation investment in Ontario's history, created to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area of Canada. As a consultant with Metrolinx since 2010 - including providing owner's engineer and program management services for three new light rail transit lines and maintenance facilities - this new contract honors our track record and will further tap into our global program management experience.

The five-year SACMS contract establishes a framework of vendor firms that Metrolinx will call upon for current and future work for a range of services critical to delivery as their capital projects develop. Jacobs will leverage high-value consulting services to provide strategic advisory, commercial & claims management, project management and other delivery support.

"As we continue our work with Metrolinx, we'll integrate and leverage our local and international resources to meet their evolving needs," says Jacobs Vice President and Program Director, Major Programs, Neil Walker. "With our global program management experience including delivering U.K.'s Crossrail and Grand Central Madison in New York City, we're well-positioned to support Metrolinx transformative projects as they pioneer progressive contracting and delivery models and prepare for introducing reliable new rail services.

The SACMS contract provides an opportunity to bring wider expertise to Metrolinx as they progress capital projects, such as the expansion of GO Transit, subways and rapid transit networks, through implementation. Our support of Metrolinx will bring these vital projects into use and pioneer alternative forms of project delivery in the Canadian transportation market.