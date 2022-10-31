Advanced search
    US46982L1089

JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.

(J)
2022-10-28
117.03 USD   +2.51%
Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

10/31/2022 | 07:46am EDT
DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) plans to release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results before market open on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, and will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which management will make a presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a webcast and view accompanying slides at jacobs.com.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information contact:

Investors
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media
Louise White, 782-433-8644
louise.white@jacobs.com

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-to-hold-its-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301662888.html

SOURCE Jacobs


© PRNewswire 2022
