Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jacobs Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    J   US46982L1089

JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.

(J)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39:15 2023-03-03 am EST
122.28 USD   +0.95%
10:10aRecovering Every Drop : The Many Benefits of Water Reuse
PU
03:37aJacobs Solutions' Jacobs Government Services Wins $249 Million US Navy Contract
MT
03/01Jacobs to Design and Build Advanced Water Reuse Facility in Los Angeles
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Recovering Every Drop: The Many Benefits of Water Reuse

03/03/2023 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The upcoming 2023 WateReuse Symposium in Atlanta, Georgia is focused on the critical role that water reuse will play in the future of water management - and the many ways it benefits our communities and the environment.

The primary focus is, of course, on the ability of water reuse to address the impacts of climate change and create resilient local water supplies. Communities across the U.S. - and the world - are already embracing that benefit today. For example, LA Sanitation and Environment (LASAN) and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) have partnered on a major water reuse program and recently contracted Jacobs to be the progressive design-build contractor for the Donald C. Tillman Advanced Water Purification Facility.

However, there are other reasons why water reuse is an attractive proposition - and one is the ability to minimize or completely eliminate wastewater discharges to sensitive waterways. For example, we're supporting a water utility in southern California with a water reuse program that's designed to create a resilient local water supply and eliminate nutrient discharges to a protected creek.

This benefit of reducing wastewater volumes is particularly true at industrial sites, which often produce complex wastewaters and face stringent discharge regulations. It's on this topic that I'll be focusing at the WateReuse Symposium, where I'll be sharing the findings of a zero liquid discharge (ZLD) study we conducted at an industrial facility.

Jacobs was contracted to develop a design for a new water reclamation facility to meet stringent discharge requirements for selenium and sulfate present in process wastewater. I'll be presenting the results of a pilot study we conducted to evaluate the combined operational performance of ultrafiltration and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) membrane processes, addressing strategies to control membrane fouling, concentrate treatment through a ZLD process, and criteria for incorporation into the design of the full-scale plant.

At Jacobs we recognize that all water has value, and while technologies that recover every last drop will not be necessary or feasible for every water reuse application, they represent an important OneWater solution as we respond to the world's complex water challenges.

It's because of this focus on innovative and collaborative water management solutions that we're proud to be sponsoring the WateReuse Symposium again this year - and we look forward to seeing you there!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 15:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
10:10aRecovering Every Drop : The Many Benefits of Water Reuse
PU
03:37aJacobs Solutions' Jacobs Government Services Wins $249 Million US Navy Contract
MT
03/01Jacobs to Design and Build Advanced Water Reuse Facility in Los Angeles
PR
03/01Jacobs to Design and Build Advanced Water Reuse Facility in Los Angeles
CI
02/27Jacobs Solutions Picked as Technical Partner by UK's Northumbrian Water
MT
02/27UBS Adjusts Jacobs Solutions Price Target to $152 From $149, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/27Jacobs Awarded $3.2 Billion Contract at Kennedy Space Center; Agreement extends 20 year..
AQ
02/27Jacobs Appointed as Strategic Technical Partner by Northumbrian Water Group
PR
02/27Jacobs Appoints as Strategic Technical Partner by Northumbrian Water Group
CI
02/24Jacobs Solutions Wins NASA's $3.20 Billion Contract at NASA Kennedy Space Center
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 922 M - -
Net income 2023 708 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 067 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 15 349 M 15 349 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 56 700
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 121,13 $
Average target price 152,60 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Venkat Pragada President-Global Industrial
Kevin Christopher Berryman President & Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Demetriou Executive Chairman
Madhuri A. Andrews Executive VP, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Joanne E. Caruso Executive VP, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.0.88%15 349
VINCI15.75%64 388
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.68%36 191
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.47%35 733
QUANTA SERVICES12.32%23 047
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.03%21 272