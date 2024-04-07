Dr. Randall Seymour, Network Architect/Network Lead for the Missile Defense Space Enterprise Architecture Networks

Can you tell us about your role and what you are most passionate about?

I'm the Network Architect and lead for the Missile Defense Space Enterprise Architecture organization. I'm passionate about developing and deploying cloud-attainable platforms and software-defined architectures.

What inspired you to pursue a career in space?

I originally went to school for aerospace engineering because I grew up in Houston, visited NASA's Johnson Space Center regularly, and wanted to pursue a rocket science career. The Air Force made me an information technology (IT) guy, and I went full circle by taking an IT and network role in an aerospace-based organization.

Tell us what you're working on these days.

I'm presently supporting the (successful) launch of the HBTSS (Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor) satellites as the first major Missile Defense Agency (MDA) launch of this kind in over a decade and working toward onboarding new tenants to a platform that results in delivering environments quickly, more efficiently, and with more capability.

Why do you believe space exploration or knowledge of space is important?

The developments of aeronautical and aerospace research toward space travel regularly improve our quality of life on Earth. Environmental monitoring, severe weather and natural disaster warnings, global communications, vertical farming, aeroponic techniques, carbon nanotubes, and silicon wafers for next-generation chipsets are direct results of space research and exploration.

What is one thing you hope to experience or accomplish personally in your career regarding space?

I hope to grow my specific network, cloud and security expertise for the greater missions of space defense, better protecting the United States and its allies, and improving the quality of life globally.

People would be surprised to know that….

before pursuing my education in aerospace engineering, U.S. Marine Corps Avionics, U.S. Air Force Theater Deployable Communications, and doctorate in computer science, I taught public speaking and leadership to youth groups across the U.S.

What advice do you have for recent graduates pursuing space careers?

Find an area of focus that interests you and then branch out. Compare available positions and areas of interest and pursue opportunities with the chance to get a clearance, if you are not already a clearance holder, to broaden your opportunities.

What do you enjoy most about being part of #OurJacobs?

I've been given several opportunities to collaborate across contracts, programs, and contracts in support of multiple space vehicles, space programs, and even agencies, broadening my experience and allowing my contributions to benefit a multitude of efforts under the larger Jacobs' umbrella.