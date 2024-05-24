By Josh Beckerman

The U.K.'s National Nuclear Laboratory selected Jacobs to help develop a new kind of high-temperature nuclear plant focused on industrial markets like steel and cement production.

As the multi-discipline design consultant, Jacobs would review the initial designs and delivery plans. The company said its work would include developing cost and schedule estimates, reviewing market demand and end-use cases and an engineering-design review to ensure regulatory compliance.

In November, Jacobs said it was awarded a new Project Management Resources framework contract with EDF Nuclear Generation for U.K. nuclear plants.

