Environmental, Social and Governance Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAIRMAN'S SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT

FY2023 ESG PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

ABOUT THIS ESG REPORT

ABOUT JACOBSON'S SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY

LONG-TERM ESG STRATEGIC VISION

OUR ESG GOVERNANCE

ESG RISK MANAGEMENT

OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

ALIGNMENT WITH THE UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE

DEVELOPMENT GOALS

OUR STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

OUR MATERIAL ESG TOPICS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DUTY

BUSINESS ETHICS AND ANTI-CORRUPTION

DATA PRIVACY

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

ANTI-CORRUPTION

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE

PROTECTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY

PRODUCT QUALITY AND CONSUMER SAFETY

RAW MATERIALS QUALITY INSPECTION

FINISHED PRODUCTS QUALITY VALIDATION

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND MANAGEMENT

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND ENGAGEMENT

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SUPPLIER ENGAGEMENT AND EVALUATION

CONTRACTOR APPRAISAL AND SELECTION

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

SOCIETAL ENGAGEMENT

COMMUNITY INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

CULTIVATING PHARMACEUTICAL TALENTS

CHAMPIONING THE RIGHTS OF UNDERPRIVILEGED GROUPS

PUBLIC ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

CLIMATE CHANGE VULNERABILITY

CARBON FOOTPRINT AND ECOLOGICAL PROTECTION

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

PACKAGING MATERIALS CONSUMPTION

WATER AND WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT

WATER MANAGEMENT

WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT

EMISSIONS AND WASTE MANAGEMENT

AIR AND GHG EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT

HAZARDOUS AND NON-HAZARDOUS WASTE MANAGEMENT....

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE

COMMITMENT TO EMPLOYEES

DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING

CHILD AND FORCED LABOUR

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND ENGAGEMENT

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

LAWS AND REGULATIONS

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TABLE

HKEX ESG REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX

APPENDIX A: THEORY OF CHANGE

APPENDIX B: GLOSSARY

This report is prepared in both English and Chinese. In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this report will prevail.

03 CHAIRMAN'S SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT

"As a result of our steadfast commitment, Jacobson's ESG initiatives are progressing on the right track, and we are pleased to witness the team's dedicated efforts coming to fruition in a stepwise manner."

CHAIRMAN'S SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT

As we press ahead with our mission of creating a paradigm that combines business strategy and sustainable development, we continue to accelerate progress in the second year of implementing our sustainability strategy "5 to Thrive". This road map is constructed of five pillars - "Corporate Governance Duty", "Product Responsibility", "Societal Engagement", "Environmental Stewardship" and "Commitment to Employees" - and ensures that Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") is fully embraced throughout our operations whilst driving our ambitions in achieving our ESG goals and objectives. As a result of our steadfast commitment, Jacobson's ESG initiatives are progressing on the right track, and we are pleased to witness the team's dedicated efforts coming to fruition in a stepwise manner.

Through its dedication to becoming a responsible corporate citizen, Jacobson has been recognised with four awards, which demonstrate its commitment to the ESG domain, including the Good MPF Employer Award 2021-2022 and Partner Employer Award 2022. In addition, Jacobson has reviewed the five United Nations ("UN") Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), to which it can deliver the greatest contributions, and established key actions for each SDG to enhance its approach to addressing global challenges.

As part of our commitment to improving environmental protection, we have set out 12 environmental targets in FY2022 revolving around managing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, waste, electricity, fuel and water, with seven targets due in FY2023. We are thrilled to announce that Jacobson has fulfilled its environmental obligations and successfully achieved four environmental targets, including organising an initiative to reduce or offset GHG emissions, and providing at least 1-hour waste reduction as well as energy and resource-saving training for employees. The remaining three targets are at an almost complete stage, and the key initiatives include creating policies focusing on environmental management, recycling, and waste management, carrying out a waste baseline study, and conducting a feasibility study for water usage. Further details on their development will be disclosed in FY2024.

Our ESG Committee, chaired by Professor Lam Sing Kwong, Simon, has convened two meetings in FY2023 and put forward a series of

constructive action plans for our ESG Working Group to follow up on. In the environmental domain, a road map to record all packaging materials in weight has been formulated to facilitate monitoring efforts and subsequently enhance resource efficiency. The glass and metal phase is set to commence in FY2024. Additionally, a plan to install solar panels on the rooftops of our production facilities has been proposed to promote our transition to renewable energy. We are seeking collaborations with external organisations for potential implementation.

In the social domain, we have empowered relevant stakeholders within our organisation to further develop engagement activities, aiming at building a strong rapport with employees. We are currently working with social enterprises on grassroots projects to diversify employee engagement initiatives.

At the community level, we have devoted resources to support organisations that focus on healthcare, such as the Children's Cancer Foundation. We are currently also establishing the Jacobson Primary Care Pharmacy Educational Award in joint hands with The University of Hong Kong, which is a new sponsorship scheme to subsidise community-based pharmacists for their continuing education.

As a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry in Hong Kong, we strive to be a role model in embracing sustainability and leverage expertise as well as resources to achieve meaningful milestones. I am truly appreciative of the unwavering dedication shown by our employees. Their continued efforts have helped Jacobson maintain its credibility and success. Together with our talented employees and stakeholders, we are passionate about improving the well-being of citizens and serving the healthcare needs of the community. Jacobson is committed to building a legacy that centres on delivering a positive impact on the environment and society whilst fulfilling its corporate responsibility - creating sustainable value in the communities in which it operates.

Sum Kwong Yip, Derek

Chairman and CEO

JACOBSON PHARMA CORPORATION LIMITED

JACOBSON PHARMA CORPORATION LIMITED 2023 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

FY2023 ESG PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS 04

FY2023 ESG PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

4

awards and

recognitions

received

43,600 m3

water saved from a

water conservation project

48%

1

hazardous chemical waste

reduced

9,000+

sponsorship scheme

initiated to support

citizens reached through

community-based

pharmacists pursuing

healthcare and

continuing education

community well-being

campaigns

4

tier alert level

33,829.67

respond to

system to

COVID-19

training hours

completed by

employees

4

environmental targets

achieved

12

80

initiatives

trees planted

implemented

by employees to

upon discussion by

reduce carbon footprint

the ESG Committee

JACOBSON PHARMA CORPORATION LIMITED 2023 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

