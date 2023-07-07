2023
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Advancing sustainability strategy with dedication
Stock Code: 2633
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAIRMAN'S SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT
03
FY2023 ESG PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
04
ABOUT THIS ESG REPORT
05
ABOUT JACOBSON'S SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY
06
LONG-TERM ESG STRATEGIC VISION
09
OUR ESG GOVERNANCE
10
ESG RISK MANAGEMENT
12
OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY
14
ALIGNMENT WITH THE UNITED NATIONS SUSTAINABLE
DEVELOPMENT GOALS
15
OUR STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
16
OUR MATERIAL ESG TOPICS
17
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DUTY
21
BUSINESS ETHICS AND ANTI-CORRUPTION
22
DATA PRIVACY
22
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
22
ANTI-CORRUPTION
22
REGULATORY COMPLIANCE
23
PROTECTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
23
PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY
24
PRODUCT QUALITY AND CONSUMER SAFETY
25
RAW MATERIALS QUALITY INSPECTION
26
FINISHED PRODUCTS QUALITY VALIDATION
26
QUALITY ASSURANCE AND MANAGEMENT
26
CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND ENGAGEMENT
26
SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
26
SUPPLIER ENGAGEMENT AND EVALUATION
26
CONTRACTOR APPRAISAL AND SELECTION
27
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
27
SOCIETAL ENGAGEMENT
28
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT
30
CULTIVATING PHARMACEUTICAL TALENTS
30
CHAMPIONING THE RIGHTS OF UNDERPRIVILEGED GROUPS
31
PUBLIC ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE
31
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
32
CLIMATE CHANGE VULNERABILITY
34
CARBON FOOTPRINT AND ECOLOGICAL PROTECTION
36
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
37
PACKAGING MATERIALS CONSUMPTION
38
WATER AND WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT
38
WATER MANAGEMENT
38
WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT
38
EMISSIONS AND WASTE MANAGEMENT
39
AIR AND GHG EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT
39
HAZARDOUS AND NON-HAZARDOUS WASTE MANAGEMENT....
40
ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE
40
COMMITMENT TO EMPLOYEES
41
DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING
42
CHILD AND FORCED LABOUR
42
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND ENGAGEMENT
42
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY
43
LAWS AND REGULATIONS
45
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TABLE
46
HKEX ESG REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX
49
APPENDIX A: THEORY OF CHANGE
55
APPENDIX B: GLOSSARY
57
This report is prepared in both English and Chinese. In the event of inconsistency, the English text of this report will prevail.
03 CHAIRMAN'S SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT
"As a result of our steadfast commitment, Jacobson's ESG initiatives are progressing on the right track, and we are pleased to witness the team's dedicated efforts coming to fruition in a stepwise manner."
CHAIRMAN'S SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT
As we press ahead with our mission of creating a paradigm that combines business strategy and sustainable development, we continue to accelerate progress in the second year of implementing our sustainability strategy "5 to Thrive". This road map is constructed of five pillars - "Corporate Governance Duty", "Product Responsibility", "Societal Engagement", "Environmental Stewardship" and "Commitment to Employees" - and ensures that Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") is fully embraced throughout our operations whilst driving our ambitions in achieving our ESG goals and objectives. As a result of our steadfast commitment, Jacobson's ESG initiatives are progressing on the right track, and we are pleased to witness the team's dedicated efforts coming to fruition in a stepwise manner.
Through its dedication to becoming a responsible corporate citizen, Jacobson has been recognised with four awards, which demonstrate its commitment to the ESG domain, including the Good MPF Employer Award 2021-2022 and Partner Employer Award 2022. In addition, Jacobson has reviewed the five United Nations ("UN") Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), to which it can deliver the greatest contributions, and established key actions for each SDG to enhance its approach to addressing global challenges.
As part of our commitment to improving environmental protection, we have set out 12 environmental targets in FY2022 revolving around managing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, waste, electricity, fuel and water, with seven targets due in FY2023. We are thrilled to announce that Jacobson has fulfilled its environmental obligations and successfully achieved four environmental targets, including organising an initiative to reduce or offset GHG emissions, and providing at least 1-hour waste reduction as well as energy and resource-saving training for employees. The remaining three targets are at an almost complete stage, and the key initiatives include creating policies focusing on environmental management, recycling, and waste management, carrying out a waste baseline study, and conducting a feasibility study for water usage. Further details on their development will be disclosed in FY2024.
Our ESG Committee, chaired by Professor Lam Sing Kwong, Simon, has convened two meetings in FY2023 and put forward a series of
constructive action plans for our ESG Working Group to follow up on. In the environmental domain, a road map to record all packaging materials in weight has been formulated to facilitate monitoring efforts and subsequently enhance resource efficiency. The glass and metal phase is set to commence in FY2024. Additionally, a plan to install solar panels on the rooftops of our production facilities has been proposed to promote our transition to renewable energy. We are seeking collaborations with external organisations for potential implementation.
In the social domain, we have empowered relevant stakeholders within our organisation to further develop engagement activities, aiming at building a strong rapport with employees. We are currently working with social enterprises on grassroots projects to diversify employee engagement initiatives.
At the community level, we have devoted resources to support organisations that focus on healthcare, such as the Children's Cancer Foundation. We are currently also establishing the Jacobson Primary Care Pharmacy Educational Award in joint hands with The University of Hong Kong, which is a new sponsorship scheme to subsidise community-based pharmacists for their continuing education.
As a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry in Hong Kong, we strive to be a role model in embracing sustainability and leverage expertise as well as resources to achieve meaningful milestones. I am truly appreciative of the unwavering dedication shown by our employees. Their continued efforts have helped Jacobson maintain its credibility and success. Together with our talented employees and stakeholders, we are passionate about improving the well-being of citizens and serving the healthcare needs of the community. Jacobson is committed to building a legacy that centres on delivering a positive impact on the environment and society whilst fulfilling its corporate responsibility - creating sustainable value in the communities in which it operates.
Sum Kwong Yip, Derek
Chairman and CEO
JACOBSON PHARMA CORPORATION LIMITED
JACOBSON PHARMA CORPORATION LIMITED 2023 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT
FY2023 ESG PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS 04
FY2023 ESG PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
4
awards and
recognitions
received
43,600 m3
water saved from a
water conservation project
48%
1
hazardous chemical waste
reduced
9,000+
sponsorship scheme
initiated to support
citizens reached through
community-based
pharmacists pursuing
healthcare and
continuing education
community well-being
campaigns
4
tier alert level
33,829.67
respond to
system to
COVID-19
training hours
completed by
employees
4
environmental targets
achieved
12
80
initiatives
trees planted
implemented
by employees to
upon discussion by
reduce carbon footprint
the ESG Committee
JACOBSON PHARMA CORPORATION LIMITED 2023 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT
