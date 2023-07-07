As we press ahead with our mission of creating a paradigm that combines business strategy and sustainable development, we continue to accelerate progress in the second year of implementing our sustainability strategy "5 to Thrive". This road map is constructed of five pillars - "Corporate Governance Duty", "Product Responsibility", "Societal Engagement", "Environmental Stewardship" and "Commitment to Employees" - and ensures that Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") is fully embraced throughout our operations whilst driving our ambitions in achieving our ESG goals and objectives. As a result of our steadfast commitment, Jacobson's ESG initiatives are progressing on the right track, and we are pleased to witness the team's dedicated efforts coming to fruition in a stepwise manner.

Through its dedication to becoming a responsible corporate citizen, Jacobson has been recognised with four awards, which demonstrate its commitment to the ESG domain, including the Good MPF Employer Award 2021-2022 and Partner Employer Award 2022. In addition, Jacobson has reviewed the five United Nations ("UN") Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), to which it can deliver the greatest contributions, and established key actions for each SDG to enhance its approach to addressing global challenges.

As part of our commitment to improving environmental protection, we have set out 12 environmental targets in FY2022 revolving around managing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, waste, electricity, fuel and water, with seven targets due in FY2023. We are thrilled to announce that Jacobson has fulfilled its environmental obligations and successfully achieved four environmental targets, including organising an initiative to reduce or offset GHG emissions, and providing at least 1-hour waste reduction as well as energy and resource-saving training for employees. The remaining three targets are at an almost complete stage, and the key initiatives include creating policies focusing on environmental management, recycling, and waste management, carrying out a waste baseline study, and conducting a feasibility study for water usage. Further details on their development will be disclosed in FY2024.

Our ESG Committee, chaired by Professor Lam Sing Kwong, Simon, has convened two meetings in FY2023 and put forward a series of