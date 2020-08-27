Jacobson Pharma : BUSINESS UPDATE SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH FOSUN PHARMA GROUP TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 VACCINE IN HONG KONG AND MACAU

According to the public information released by BioNTech SE, in a Phase 1 study in the United States, at 7 days after a second dose of 30μg, BNT162b2 elicited SARS-CoV-2 - neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMTs) in younger adults (18-55 years of age) that were

2.8-3.8 times the GMT of a panel of 38 sera of SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients, and in older adults (65-85 years of age) the vaccine candidate elicited a neutralizing GMT 1.1-

1.6 times the GMT of the same panel, demonstrating strong immunogenicity in both adult groups1. Across all populations, BNT162b2 administration was well tolerated with mild to moderate fever in fewer than 20% of the participants2. These results informed the selection of the BNT162b2 candidate for the pivotal Phase 2/3 global study in up to 30,000 participants that started in July 2020, which has to date enrolled more than 11,000 participants, including in areas with significant SARS-CoV-2 transmission3.

Business collaboration with Fosun Pharma Group

Fosun Pharma Group announced their strategic collaboration with BioNTech SE on 13 March 2020. Based on the agreement, the two companies will be working jointly on the development and commercialization of potential COVID-19 vaccine products based on mRNA technology platform in Greater China i.e. Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Fosun Pharma Group would endeavour to negotiate with BioNTech SE for the supply of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine in the Region. Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company and/or its business partner(s) will provide all relevant support services to Fosun Pharma Group for the sales, marketing and distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine in the Region. It is expected that such services shall include primarily execution of sales and marketing programme, provision of post-marketing pharmacovigilance and in-bound and out-bound logistics handling as well as technical and liaison support in regulatory affairs (collectively the "Business Collaboration").

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should note that the launch of the COVID-19 Vaccine is subject to various factors including but not limited to the result of the Phase 3 clinical trial, and whether the approvals of registration and/or other regulatory clearance of the COVID-19 Vaccine in different jurisdictions, in particular the Region can be obtained in a timely manner. There is no assurance that the Business Collaboration between the Company and Fosun Pharma Group will materialize in the manner as initially contemplated by both parties. The Company may publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company of any update information as and when appropriate.

27 August 2020