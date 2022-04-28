Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Jacques Bogart
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBOG   FR0012872141

JACQUES BOGART

(JBOG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/27 11:18:08 am EDT
10.60 EUR   -2.30%
Jacques Bogart : Good start to 2022 - Q1 2022 turnover up 14%.

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
PRESS RELEASE Paris, 28 April 2022

Good start to 2022 Q1 2022 turnover up 14%.

2022 has got off to a good start, with Q1 growth of 14% at current exchange rates (up 6.0% like for like), driven by a favourable comparison base and the extension of the

Group's scope of consolidation.

Revenues in € million (unaudited)

2021

2022

Change

Q1 turnover

48.5

55.3

+14.0%

Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics1

8.7

10.6

+21.8%

Bogart Beauty Retail2

39.8

44.7

+12.3%

Other Q1 revenues3

2.9

2.5

-13.8%

Total Q1 revenues

51.4

57.8

+12.5%

First quarter 2022 turnover amounted to €55.3 million, compared with €48.5 million for the same period last year, representing substantial growth of 14.0% (up 6.0% like for like). Both of the Group's businesses recorded double-digit growth, particularly the "Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics" business, which grew 21.8% in the first quarter of 2021, while the extension of the Group's scope bolstered the "Bogart Beauty Retail" business. Note that the comparison base also remains favourable, since the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by widespread administrative closures (Germany, Belgium, France and Israel).

For 2022 as a whole, the Group is confident that both of its businesses will continue to grow, as they stand to benefit from numerous innovations across all brands and from the positive effects of the extension of the scope (addition of 38 Nocibé stores since October 2021 and the 70 perfumeries of the Fann chain in Slovakia since January 2022).

Note that BOGART is anticipating strong momentum in its "Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics" business, with the release of nearly 500 new make-up products under the April brand.

Major fragrance launches are expected for the Jacques Bogart and Carven brands. Méthode Jeanne Piaubert, Stendhal and Close combine innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The brands are committed to vegan product launches, eco-designed packaging and skincare formulas in which over 90% of ingredients are of natural origin.

While momentum is positive, BOGART remains particularly attentive to international issues, which could impact the price of raw materials and supplies, as well as energy costs, and, more indirectly, consumer purchasing power.

  • 1 Fragrance/Cosmetic brands division

  • 2 Own-brand boutiques division

  • 3 Income from licences and advertising rebates to brands distributed through Bogart's own networks.

Next publication

H1 2022 turnover: 28 July 2022

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS BOGART contact@jbogart.com Tél. : 0033 1 53 77 55 55

ACTUS FINANCE ET COMMUNICATION Investor relations

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX apetureaux@actus.fr

Tél. : 0033 1 53 67 36 72

Press

Manon CLAIRET mclairet@actus.fr

Tél. : 0033 1 53 67 36 73

Disclaimer

Jacques Bogart SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
