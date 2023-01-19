Advanced search
    JBOG   FR0012872141

JACQUES BOGART

(JBOG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:39:02 2023-01-18 am EST
8.800 EUR   -0.45%
02:05aJacques Bogart : Update on the state of retail business in France
AT
2022Jacques Bogart : Strong increase of 22.7% in 9-month 2022 turnover
AT
2022Jacques Bogart : H1 2022 results : Double-digit EBITDA margin maintained in an extended scope - Strong balance sheet structure
AT
Jacques Bogart : Update on the state of retail business in France

01/19/2023 | 02:05am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 19 January 2023

 

 

BOGART (Euronext Paris – Compartment B – FR0012872141 – JBOG), which specialises in the creation, manufacture and sale of luxury fragrances and cosmetics, issued an update on business activity for its retail stores in light of the current backdrop.

 

Throughout full year 2022, Bogart observed a decline in business and profitability of its retail store network in France, linked, on the one hand, to the general economic backdrop (inflation, purchasing power, the war in Ukraine) and, on the other, to the recent integration of new Nocibé stores within the Group's consolidation scope. Parallel to this, the retail store network in France is also strongly impacted by significantly higher energy prices and must bear the cost of rent linked to forced administrative closures in its stores (Covid-19 period) following a recent decision by the French Court of Cassation. This situation will affect Bogart's 2022 results. Nonetheless, the Group confirms its outlook of an increase in 2022 turnover without, however, reaching its EBITDA target and without jeopardising the Group's fundamentals.

 

In this respect, April France, a Bogart subsidiary, wanted to quickly adopt measures to improve the economic and financial situation of its network in France and has conducted a strategic review of the Group's store network to address this new context. An initial meeting was held on 18 January 2023 with employee representatives to submit to them the documents relating to the planned reorganisation. This provides for the potential closure of 17 stores in France (of a total of 67 points of sale) which could lead to 50 positions being lost as part of an employment protection plan ( “Plan de Sauvegarde de l'Emploi”).

 

This project will be the subject of a consultation procedure with the Economic and Social Committee (ESC). Based on legal provisions and considering that Management aims to promote dialogue with the social partners, no information on the prerogatives of the company's ESC can be disclosed.

 

Bogart will continue to keep the market informed of the latest developments.

 

Next publication: full-year turnover, 2 February 2023

 

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

 

 

CONTACTS

 

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55

 

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor Relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

 

Media Relations

Manon Clairet
mclairet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73


Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78102-pr_bogart_update_france_business_def_en.pdf

Financials
Sales 2021 247 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2021 0,75 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net Debt 2021 134 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2021 246x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 130 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 220
Free-Float 5,97%
Technical analysis trends JACQUES BOGART
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Konckier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Goubert Director-Finance & Administration
Régine Konckier Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia Sfara Director
Jacques Konckier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACQUES BOGART-5.58%140
L'ORÉAL16.01%223 717
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-3.82%19 403
KAO CORPORATION-1.71%18 733
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD-6.26%8 970
COTY INC.11.10%8 093