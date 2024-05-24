Jacquet Metals is one of the largest European distributors of specialty steels. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - mechanical construction steel (49.2%; IMS group): bars made of carbon steel, pre-treated steel, polished pipes, etc.; - long stainless-steel products (27.6%; Stappert); - stainless steel quarto plates and anti-abrasion steel (23.2%; Jacquet): alloy steel plates, perforated plates, mill rods, manganese molded parts, etc. At the end of 2023, the group had a network of 123 distribution centers in Europe, Turkey, the United States, China and Korea. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Germany (37.4%), Spain (7%), Netherlands (6.7%), Italy (6.8%), Europe (22.9%), North America (7.1%) and other (2.6%).