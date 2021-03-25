Log in
JACQUET METALS

(JCQ)
JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

03/25/2021
Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at
Shareholders' meeting

February 28th, 2021

23 461 313

33 213 848

A total number of 33 213 848 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 462 014 voting rights attached to the 462 014 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 342 M 1 584 M 1 584 M
Net income 2020 -2,95 M -3,48 M -3,48 M
Net Debt 2020 158 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2020 -132x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 435 M 514 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 857
Free-Float 50,9%
Technical analysis trends JACQUET METALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,90 €
Last Close Price 18,84 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Iacovella Chief Operating Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACQUET METALS35.54%529
VALE S.A.6.52%88 434
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-17.41%48 564
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.34.96%31 276
ARCELORMITTAL20.02%28 416
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.13.17%20 978
