    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METALS

(JCQ)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 11:35:11 am EDT
20.90 EUR   -4.57%
02:20aJACQUET METALS : 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/09JACQUET METALS : 2021 results
PU
03/09JACQUET METALS : 2021 Activity report
PU
Jacquet Metals : 2021 Universal Registration Document

04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT
2021

Universal Registration Document

including the annual financial report

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is available at jacquetmetals.com

A leader in the distribution of specialty steels

Table of contents

pages

  • 04 Press release dated March 9, 2022 - 2021 annual results

  • 09 Overview of the Group

    10 11 12 18

    • 1 A leading distributor of specialty steels

    • 2 History

    • 3 Information on the Group's business

    • 4 Other information

  • 21 5 Organizational chart

    22 24

    • 6 Stock market information and shareholder structure

    • 7 Financial communication schedule

  • 25 Corporate governance

  • 26 1 Governance

  • 37 2 Corporate governance report

  • 49 3 Persons responsible for auditing the ﬁnancial statements

  • 49 4 Person responsible for ﬁnancial reporting and investor relations

  • 50 Non-Financial Statement (" NFS ")

    51 54 56

    • 1 Environmental challenges

    • 2 Social challenges

    • 3 Respect for Human rights

  • 57 4 Prevention of corruption and tax evasion

    57 58

    • 5 NFS cross-reference table

    • 6 Independent third party's report on consolidated Non-Financial Statement presented in the management report

  • 62 Risk management

  • 63 1 Risk assessment

  • 63 2 Main risk factors

  • 71 3 Insurance and risk coverage

  • 72 4 Internal control and risk management procedures relating to the preparation and processing of accounting and ﬁnancial information

  • 77 2021 annual ﬁnancial report

    78

    • 1 Management report - Information on the Group

      88

    • 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial position and earnings

      128

    • 3 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

      134

    • 4 Management report - Information on JACQUET METALS SA

      142

    • 5 Financial statements JACQUET METALS SA

  • 157 6 Statutory auditors' report on the ﬁnancial statements

  • 162 7

    Statutory auditors' report on related party agreements

  • 165 Other information

    166

    • 1 Statement by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document including the annual ﬁnancial report

      167

    • 2 Information about the issuer

      171

    • 3 Parent company / Subsidiary relations

      172

    • 4 Annual disclosure document

      173

    • 5 Universal Registration Document cross-reference table

      175

    • 6 Annual ﬁnancial report cross-reference table

  • 175 7 Management report cross-reference table

PRESS RELEASE

2021 annual results

09.03.2022 - 6.00pm CET

Sales: €1,970m (+44% vs 2020) EBITDA: €201m (10.2% of sales) Net income (Group share): €121m

Solid performances

In 2021, the Group beneﬁted from a favorable environment marked by a well oriented demand and the in-crease in raw materials prices.

Volumes sold rose +21% versus 2020 (+6% compared to 2019) and average sale prices were +24% higher.

Sales increased by +44% to €1,970 million (+62% in the fourth quarter to €527 million) and the gross margin by +60% to €526 million, representing 26.7% of sales, compared to 24% a year earlier.

EBITDA amounted to €201 million, representing 10.2% of sales (10.5% in the fourth quarter at €55 million) compared to 4.6% in 2020.

Net income (Group share) amounted to €121 million (of which €38 million in the fourth quarter) compared to €11 million in 2020.

Operating working capital increased, representing 26% of sales at 2021 year-end compared to 24% a year earlier. During the year, the Group generated operating cash ﬂow of €8 million and strengthened its ﬁnancing structure with a shareholders' equity of €495 million. The net debt to equity ratio (gearing) amounted to 35% at 2021 year-end.

The Group pursued its development on key markets via a sustained capital expenditure policy (€32 million in 2021) and the launch of 3 new distribution centers in Hungary, France and Italy. New sites are being rolled-out, notably in North America.

In 2022, the Group will continue its capital expenditure policy and development. Market conditions at the beginning of the year remained in line with those of 2021 year-end.

The Group's exposure to the Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian markets is low in terms of both supplies and sales. It is too early to estimate the other consequences of this conﬂict on the Group's business.

Press release dated March 9, 2022

4

On March 9, 2022 the Board of Directors, chaired by Éric Jacquet, approved the consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which have been audited by the Statutory Auditors. The certiﬁcation report is currently in the process of being issued.

€m Sales

Gross margin % of sales

EBITDA 1 % of sales

Adjusted operating income 1 % of sales

Operating income

Net income (Group share)

Q4 2021

2021

527

326

1,970

137 26.0%

94 28.8%

526 26.7%

55 10.5%

30 9.2%

201 10.2%

58 10.9%

27 8.4%

175 8.9%

48

35

163

38

30

121

2020 1,365 328 24.0% 62 4.6% 24 1.8% 28 11

1 Adjusted for non-recurring items.

2021 results

Sales amounted to €1,970 million, up +44.3% compared to 2020 (Q4 +61.7%), including the following eﬀects:

- volumes sold: +20.6% (Q4 +14.4%);

- prices: +23.7%. Sale prices gradually increased in 2021, up +47.3% between the beginning and end of 2021 (up +7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021).

Gross margin amounted to €526 million, representing 26.7% of sales compared to €328 million in 2020 (24% of sales).

In this context of growth, current operating expenses* were kept under control and represented 16.5% of 2021 sales, compared to 19.5% in 2020. After taking into account €5 million of savings (as a result of measures taken in 2020), expenses amounted to €325 million compared to €266 million in 2020. This 22% variation is mainly due to the increase in variable expenses, in line with growth in volumes sold and proﬁtability.

* excluding depreciation and amortization (€36) million and provisions (€2) million.

EBITDA amounted to €201 million and represented 10.2% of sales compared to €62 million in 2020 (4.6% of sales).

Adjusted operating income amounted to €175 million (8.9% of sales).

In this context, Net income (Group share) amounted to €121 million.

Press release dated March 9, 2022 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
