Jacquet Metals : First quarter 2020 results

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 257 M 1 492 M 1 492 M Net income 2020 -11,7 M -13,8 M -13,8 M Net Debt 2020 127 M 150 M 150 M P/E ratio 2020 -16,0x Yield 2020 1,16% Capitalization 266 M 315 M 316 M EV / Sales 2020 0,31x EV / Sales 2021 0,29x Nbr of Employees 3 006 Free-Float 50,9% Chart JACQUET METALS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JACQUET METALS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 10,08 € Last Close Price 11,52 € Spread / Highest target -0,17% Spread / Average Target -12,5% Spread / Lowest Target -23,6% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Iacovella Chief Operating Officer Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JACQUET METALS -25.29% 315 VALE S.A. 25.65% 64 113 FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 59.03% 38 202 BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. 10.80% 21 604 ARCELORMITTAL -11.28% 17 415 POSCO 0.85% 17 177