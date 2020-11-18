Log in
JACQUET METALS

(JCQ)
11/18 11:30:00 am
11.51 EUR   -0.09%
01:09pJACQUET METALS : First quarter 2020 results
PU
01:01pJACQUET METALS : Activity report, as of September 31st, 2020
PU
12:59pJACQUET METALS : Q3 2020 results
PU
Jacquet Metals : First quarter 2020 results

11/18/2020 | 01:09pm EST
First quarter 2020 results

Sales: €413 million
EBITDA: €16 million
Operating cash flow: €69 million

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal Service SA published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 18:08:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 257 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
Net income 2020 -11,7 M -13,8 M -13,8 M
Net Debt 2020 127 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,0x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 266 M 315 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 006
Free-Float 50,9%
Technical analysis trends JACQUET METALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,08 €
Last Close Price 11,52 €
Spread / Highest target -0,17%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Iacovella Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACQUET METALS-25.29%315
VALE S.A.25.65%64 113
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED59.03%38 202
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.10.80%21 604
ARCELORMITTAL-11.28%17 415
POSCO0.85%17 177
