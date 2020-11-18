Jacquet Metals : First quarter 2020 results
11/18/2020 | 01:09pm EST
First quarter 2020 results
Sales: €413 million
EBITDA: €16 million
Operating cash flow: €69 million
Disclaimer
Jacquet Metal Service SA published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 18:08:02 UTC
Sales 2020
1 257 M
1 492 M
1 492 M
Net income 2020
-11,7 M
-13,8 M
-13,8 M
Net Debt 2020
127 M
150 M
150 M
P/E ratio 2020
-16,0x
Yield 2020
1,16%
Capitalization
266 M
315 M
316 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,31x
EV / Sales 2021
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
3 006
Free-Float
50,9%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
10,08 €
Last Close Price
11,52 €
Spread / Highest target
-0,17%
Spread / Average Target
-12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-23,6%
