    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METALS

(JCQ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/06 11:35:26 am
22.95 EUR   -2.34%
Jacquet Metals : Investor presentation

01/07/2022 | 02:08am EST
A European leader in the distribution of specialty steels

ODDO BHF Forum - January 2022

Positioning

Commodities steel market 94%

Specialty steel market 6%

Typology:

Typology:

Targeted application

Large volume

"Margin" strategy

"Volumes" strategy

Players:

1.8 Bn

Players:

Amari Metal

Aperam

tons

Ta Chen International

Kloeckner

JACQUET METALS

2

Suppliers

20 specialty steels producers

  • 50% of purchases

Delivery time from 2 to 12 months

Added value

JACQUET METALS

Purchasing prices

Storage of specialty steels

Managing price fluctuations

Services & Logistics

Clients

60,000 customers

Average invoice < €3,000

Delivery time ± 1 week

3

JACQUET

Asia & others 7%

Germany 13%

Other

France 9%

Europe 24%

3 divisions

Sales breakdown*

STAPPERT

Outside

Germany 41%

Europe 2%

IMS group

Germany 47%

€400m

€550m

€850m

France 11%

The Netherlands

9%

Italy 6%

Spain 6%

North America

26%

Stainless steel quarto plates

* LTM sales and sales breakdown as of September 30, 2021

Other

France 6%

The Netherlands

Europe 46%

5%

Stainless steel long products

Outside

Europe 1%

Spain 11%

Other Europe

12%

Italy 10%

The Netherlands 8%

Engineering steels

4

Sectors

Stainless steel

JACQUET

STAPPERT

Quarto plates

Long products

Chemistry

Agri-food industry

Gas treatment and storage

Pharmaceutical industry

Environment

Energy

Engineering steel

IMS group

Machinery & equipment

Transportation (railway sector, heavy goods vehicles, etc.) Energy (wind turbines, etc.) Farm equipment

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal Service SA published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 888 M 2 133 M 2 133 M
Net income 2021 103 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2021 169 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,14x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 528 M 597 M 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 918
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart JACQUET METALS
Duration : Period :
Jacquet Metals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACQUET METALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,95 €
Average target price 32,70 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Iacovella Chief Operating Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JACQUET METALS9.29%597
VALE S.A.1.82%68 176
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED2.81%43 558
NUCOR CORPORATION2.15%31 750
ARCELORMITTAL4.89%30 408
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.3.35%25 816