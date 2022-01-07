Jacquet Metals : Investor presentation

A European leader in the distribution of specialty steels
ODDO BHF Forum - January 2022
Positioning
Commodities steel market 94%
Specialty steel market 6%
Typology:
Targeted application
Large volume
"Margin" strategy
"Volumes" strategy
Players:
1.8 Bn
Amari Metal
Aperam
tons
Ta Chen International
Kloeckner
JACQUET METALS
2
Suppliers
20 specialty steels producers
Delivery time from 2 to 12 months
Added value
JACQUET METALS
Purchasing prices
Storage of specialty steels
Managing price fluctuations
Services & Logistics
Clients
60,000 customers
Average invoice < €3,000
Delivery time ± 1 week
3
JACQUET
Asia & others 7%
Germany 13%
Other
France 9%
Europe 24%
3 divisions
Sales breakdown*
STAPPERT
Outside
Germany 41%
Europe 2%
IMS group
Germany 47%
€400m
€550m
€850m
France 11%
The Netherlands
9%
Italy 6%
Spain 6%
North America
26%
Stainless steel quarto plates
* LTM sales and sales breakdown as of September 30, 2021
France 6%
Europe 46%
5%
Stainless steel long products
Outside
Europe 1%
Spain 11%
Other Europe
12%
Italy 10%
The Netherlands 8%
Engineering steels
4
Sectors
Stainless steel
JACQUET
STAPPERT
Quarto plates
Long products
Chemistry
Agri-food industry
Gas treatment and storage
Pharmaceutical industry
Environment
Energy
Engineering steel
IMS group
Machinery & equipment
Transportation (railway sector, heavy goods vehicles, etc.) Energy (wind turbines, etc.) Farm equipment
5
