Jacquet Metals : Présentation aux investisseurs

A European leader in the distribution of specialty metals
ODDO BHF Forum - January 2023
Group overview
Sales LTM*: €2.6Bn
3,081 employees - 106 distribution centers - 24 countries
Worldwide footprint
Sales breakdown
Outside Europe 2%
Other Europe 23%
Italy 6%
The Netherlands 7%
* Last twelve months as of September 30, 2022
Germany 38%
France 9%
North America 8%
Spain 7%
Added value
Suppliers
JACQUET METALS
20 specialty metals producers
Purchasing prices
± 50% of purchases
Storage of specialty metals
Delivery time from 2 to 12 months
Managing price fluctuations
Services & Logistics
Clients
60,000 customers
Average invoice < €3,000
Delivery time ± 1 week
JACQUET
Asia & others 6%
Germany 11%
Other
France 8%
Europe 24%
€600m
The Netherlands
8%
Italy 6%
North America
Spain 5%
32%
Stainless steel quarto plates
* LTM sales and sales breakdown as of September 30, 2022
3 divisions
Sales breakdown*
STAPPERT
Outside
Germany 43%
Europe 2%
€700m
France 6%
Europe 45%
4%
Stainless steel long products
IMS group
Germany 49%
€1,300m
France 11%
Europe 1%
Spain 10%
Other Europe
11%
Italy 10%
The Netherlands 8%
Engineering steels
Sectors
Stainless steel
Engineering steel
JACQUET
STAPPERT
IMS group
Quarto plates
Long products
Chemistry
Fabricated metal products
Agri-food industry
Machinery & equipment
Gas treatment and storage
Transportation
Pharmaceutical industry
Energy (wind turbines, etc.)
Environment
Energy
