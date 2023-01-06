Advanced search
    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METALS

(JCQ)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:23 2023-01-06 am EST
17.52 EUR   -0.57%
Jacquet Metals : Présentation aux investisseurs
PU
Jacquet Metals : Q3 2022 results
PU
Jacquet Metals : Activity report as of September 30th, 2022
PU
Jacquet Metals : Présentation aux investisseurs

01/06/2023 | 03:39am EST
A European leader in the distribution of specialty metals

ODDO BHF Forum - January 2023

Group overview

Sales LTM*: €2.6Bn

3,081 employees - 106 distribution centers - 24 countries

Worldwide footprint

Sales breakdown

Outside Europe 2%

Other Europe 23%

Italy 6%

The Netherlands 7%

* Last twelve months as of September 30, 2022

Germany 38%

France 9%

North America 8%

Spain 7%

2

Added value

Suppliers

JACQUET METALS

20 specialty metals producers

Purchasing prices

± 50% of purchases

Storage of specialty metals

Delivery time from 2 to 12 months

Managing price fluctuations

Services & Logistics

Clients

60,000 customers

Average invoice < €3,000

Delivery time ± 1 week

3

JACQUET

Asia & others 6%

Germany 11%

Other

France 8%

Europe 24%

€600m

The Netherlands

8%

Italy 6%

North America

Spain 5%

32%

Stainless steel quarto plates

* LTM sales and sales breakdown as of September 30, 2022

3 divisions

Sales breakdown*

STAPPERT

Outside

Germany 43%

Europe 2%

€700m

Other

France 6%

The Netherlands

Europe 45%

4%

Stainless steel long products

IMS group

Germany 49%

Outside

€1,300m

France 11%

Europe 1%

Spain 10%

Other Europe

11%

Italy 10%

The Netherlands 8%

Engineering steels

4

Sectors

Stainless steel

Engineering steel

JACQUET

STAPPERT

IMS group

Quarto plates

Long products

Chemistry

Fabricated metal products

Agri-food industry

Machinery & equipment

Gas treatment and storage

Transportation

Pharmaceutical industry

Energy (wind turbines, etc.)

Environment

Energy

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 08:37:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
