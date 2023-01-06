Jacquet Metals : Présentation aux investisseurs

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 2 608 M 2 745 M 2 745 M Net income 2022 174 M 183 M 183 M Net Debt 2022 230 M 243 M 243 M P/E ratio 2022 2,35x Yield 2022 7,38% Capitalization 405 M 426 M 426 M EV / Sales 2022 0,24x EV / Sales 2023 0,26x Nbr of Employees 3 081 Free-Float 51,5% Chart JACQUET METALS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JACQUET METALS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 17,62 € Average target price 23,33 € Spread / Average Target 32,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer Alexandre Iacovella Chief Operating Officer Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) JACQUET METALS 5.38% 426 VALE S.A. 0.68% 74 604 FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.24% 44 158 NUCOR CORPORATION 3.98% 35 146 ARCELORMITTAL 7.75% 22 231 JSW STEEL LIMITED -2.26% 21 353