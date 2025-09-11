Jacquet Metals reports net attributable income of €6.4m for H1 2025, up 78% from €3.6m a year earlier. This increase is mainly due to improved operating profitability in a context of declining revenue.



Net EPS amounted to €0.30, almost double the €0.16 a year earlier.



The group's revenue reached €987m, down 8.1% y-o-y, due to a 4.1% decline in distribution volumes and a negative price effect of 4.6%, partially offset by a +0.6% scope effect related to the acquisition of Commerciale Fond in March 2024.



Adjusted recurring EBITDA amounted to €48m, up 25%, representing 4.9% of revenue, compared with 3.6% a year earlier. This improvement was mainly due to an increase in gross margin, which rose from 20.9% to 23.6%, thanks to lower inventory costs.



Operating free cash flow was positive at €50m, well under €136m a year earlier, against a backdrop of increased operating working capital requirements.



In a macroeconomic and geopolitical environment described as "uncertain," Jacquet Metals anticipates continued pressure on demand. The group is not issuing any new guidance but has announced that it will continue to focus on managing working capital requirements, controlling costs and preserving its financial strength.