    JCQ   FR0000033904

JACQUET METALS

(JCQ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/25 11:35:21 am
19.68 EUR   +0.82%
JACQUET METALS  : Share capital decrease by way of cancellation of treasury shares
06/11JACQUET METALS : There is still some upside potential
05/21JACQUET METALS : Technically solid
Jacquet Metals : Share capital decrease by way of cancellation of treasury shares

06/25/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Share capital decrease by way of cancellation of treasury shares

25.06.2021 - 6.00 PM

Pursuant to the delegation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of June 25, 2021, the Board of Directors resolved at its meeting held on June 25, 2021 to cancel 438 574 shares, which included 119 827 shares bought under the shares buyback program with the aim of cancelling them and 318 747 shares reallocated with a view to cancellation (the latter shares were previously held with the purpose of being exchanged or used as payment as part of potential acquisitions).

Following this cancellation, the share capital of JACQUET METALS SA (the "Company") comprised 23 022 739 shares and 32 777 612 attached theoretical voting rights.

As a result of this cancellation, the share capital and theoretical voting rights held by shareholders with over 5% of the Company's share capital or theoretical voting rights as of June 25, 2021 changed as presented below.

Taking the cancellation of 438 574 shares into account, Éric Jacquet and JSA (which he controls) held 42.08% of the share capital and 59.04% of the theoretical voting rights of the Company at June 25, 2021.

Shareholder structure at June 25, 2021 % share capital (% theoretical voting rights)

1 Information dated March 12, 2014. The Company has not received any additional information since that date.

2 Information dated August 27, 2019. The Company has not received any additional information since that date.

3 Information dated February 12, 2021. The Company has not received any additional information since that date.

JACQUET METALS is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group develops and operates a portfolio of three brands:

JACQUET stainless steel quarto plates - STAPPERT stainless steel long products - IMS group engineering steels

With a headcount of 2,857 employees, JACQUET METALS has a network of 106 distribution centers in 25 countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

JACQUET METALS: Thierry Philippe - Chief Financial Officer - comfi@jacquetmetals.com

NEWCAP: Emmanuel Huynh - T +33 1 44 71 94 94 - jacquetmetals@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal Service SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 16:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 544 M 1 844 M 1 844 M
Net income 2021 44,9 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net Debt 2021 170 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 449 M 535 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 857
Free-Float 50,5%
Jacquet Metals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JACQUET METALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,52 €
Average target price 22,10 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Michel Jacquet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Iacovella Chief Operating Officer
Jean Jacquet Vice Chairman
Henri-Jacques Nougein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACQUET METALS40.43%535
VALE S.A.26.96%115 647
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-2.94%53 026
ARCELORMITTAL35.25%31 569
NUCOR CORPORATION84.02%28 718
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.28.40%26 291