Jadar Resources : Cleansing Prospectus

EV RESOURCES LIMITED

(FORMERLY JADAR RESOURCES LIMITED) ACN 009 144 503

PROSPECTUS

For the offer of up to:

1,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.037 per Share to raise up to $37 (before expenses) ( Share Offer ); and 1,000 new options to acquire Shares ( New Options ) at an issue price of $0.0001 per New Option to raise up to $0.10 (before expenses) ( Options Offer ),

(together, the Offers).

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares, New Options and Options in the same class as New Options, issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Securities offered under this Prospectus should be considered speculative.